War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine

FSB claims Ukraine tried to blow up Crimean bridge with bomb smuggled through Georgia

Attempted blast on the Crimean bridge

Russia’s FSB has said Ukraine planned to blow up the Crimean bridge using a bomb smuggled in through Georgia. The agency claimed an attempt to detonate a car loaded with 130kg of explosives was foiled.

“A car packed with a powerful improvised explosive device entered Russia from Ukraine via several countries. It crossed the Russian-Georgian border at the Verkhny Lars checkpoint and was supposed to be transported to Krasnodar region on a private car carrier,” the statement said.

According to the FSB, the car was to be handed over to a man who would cross the Crimean bridge and become an “unwitting suicide bomber.”

“Despite all the efforts of the Ukrainian terrorists, FSB officers managed to uncover their plans in time, find and defuse the explosive device carefully hidden in a Chevrolet Volt, and detain everyone involved in bringing it into Russia,” the agency said.

Attempted blast on the Crimean bridge

