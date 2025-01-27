'Armenia faces choice: lead or follow others' – IT specialist

Armenia’s potential in AI development

“At this year’s World Economic Forum in Davos, alongside political topics, special attention was given to artificial intelligence and how it can be leveraged for the development and progress of countries,” said Samson Avetian, head of the company Eqwefy.

According to him, both developed and developing countries are competing to quickly adopt and implement new technologies, primarily to achieve maximum productivity. Armenia, like many other nations, is moving in this direction, Avetian noted.

In an interview with a local TV channel, he shared his views on technological progress and the application of artificial intelligence in Armenia.

New focus at World Economic Forum in Davos

The director of Eqwefy, Samson Avetian, welcomed the increased attention given to artificial intelligence and new technologies at this year’s major economic event. He also viewed the participation of Armenia’s Prime Minister in the forum as a positive step. However, he noted that while such participation can help forge new connections, it alone does not provide a country with a technological edge.

“Every country must do its own homework to develop specific sectors,” he emphasized.

Avetian pointed out that the United States has maintained its leadership in technological development for decades, while other countries are striving to boost productivity and progress by quickly adopting these technologies.

Armenia must focus on developing its human capital

The expert drew a comparison: just as artificial intelligence is now seen as a vital tool for national development, the Internet held a similar role 20–30 years ago.

Samson Avetian explained that different countries achieve progress through different strategies:

“Armenia, first and foremost, needs to focus on developing its existing human capital.”

Progress in startups

The IT expert notes that startups in Armenia are making progress, with some achieving significant success. However, much work remains to be done for broader technological advancement, particularly in education and science:

“Artificial intelligence is a tool. It must be mastered and invested in, and the role of the state becomes especially important. The government must invest in science and education.”

He also highlights the importance of societal attitudes toward technology:

“It’s at the societal level that any technology is adopted. Societies and countries become leaders when everyone, including businesses, actively uses technology.”

Avetian believes Armenia has reasons to be proud, as there is clear progress. But he cautions that the success of startups does not mean the work is complete. He emphasizes the role of the Armenian diaspora in this process, stating that Armenians abroad have significantly contributed to the sector’s development. Many startup founders are members of the diaspora, and most investments in the field have come from Armenian companies abroad.

Technology brings both opportunities and risks

When asked whether the introduction of artificial intelligence could lead to job losses, Avetian responded:

“All technological innovations bring changes that affect various sectors. Some industries become less competitive, others grow, and new ones emerge. The adoption of technology can be seen as either a risk or an opportunity. The same applies to artificial intelligence. In any case, whether we like it or not, technological progress will eventually reach Armenia.

We can either be leaders, making decisions independently and creating products and organizations, or we can take a reactive role, simply responding to changes.”

Samson Avetian believes that to harness technology for Armenia’s benefit, the country must aim for a leadership position.