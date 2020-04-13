14th death in Armenia, state of emergency extended for another month

Another patient infected with coronavirus, a 67-year-old man, has died in Armenia. This is the 14th death. The patient also had diabetes.

As of 11.00 on April 14, 26 new cases of coronavirus infection were registered, the number of infected reached 1039.

Last week, the Minister of Health announced that approximately 3,000 doctors are working with coronavirus infections in the country. Of these, 300 in places of isolation, 1700 in medical centers and 1000 are engaged in epidemiological activities.

“They have been living another life for more than a month so that the disease does not spread among a large number of people. They almost do not sleep, do not eat normally and do not see their relatives. However, they will be powerless if all of us, each of us does not make efforts in this matter. We all must understand that each of us is responsible for preventing the spread of this disease,” wrote Arsen Torosnya on his Facebook page.

On April 11, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan instructed the government to prepare a decision to extend the state of emergency for another month. On April 13, the government approved it.

The state of emergency was initially declared in Armenia from March 16 to April 14. Since March 25, there have been restrictions on movement. You can leave the house only in case of emergency – with a passport and a “travel profile”. The police are monitoring the violations. Now the state of emergency has been extended until May 14.

The government also decided from April 13 to remove restrictions on certain types of businesses, in particular, the production of tobacco, cement, gypsum, building materials.

As Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan explained, this is necessary so that the economy does not collapse completely. In addition, this will increase the number of people working and, accordingly, earning money.

People have been given one day to move to another place of isolation on the 14th .