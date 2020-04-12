Armenia: Easter service held without believers

The Armenian Apostolic Church celebrated Easter without parishioners print for the first time on April 12.

The decision to do so was made by the Episcopal Council, headed by the Catholicos of all Armenians given the state of emergency in the country in effect from March 16 to April 14 due to the coronavirus epidemic.

However, the church ceremony on the occasion of the festival was broadcast live, as has been done in previous years for those unable to attend services.

The Catholicos of all Armenians during the liturgy said that the coronavirus pandemic that has spread throughout the world is a challenge to humanity, but that one must believe that the world will overcome this test.

As of April 12, 1,013 cases of infection have been detected in Armenia. Of these, 197 people have been cured, 803 continue treatment. There have been 13 deaths, and 7164 negative tests

This time around, believers celebrated Easter at home – with traditional sprouted wheat decoration, dyed Easter eggs, sweet rice pilaf with raisins and wine.