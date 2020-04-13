Coronavirus: only dog owners and journalists to enjoy freedom of movement in Moscow

Since April 15, restrictions on the freedom of movement have been sharply tightened in Moscow and the Moscow Region.

The capital and the region are leaders in the rapid growth in the number of patients with coronavirus in Russia, and this is an attempt to counter the epidemic.

However, a state of emergency has not been declared.

Experts say that the authorities thus intend to avoid the need to pay compensation from the budget for businesses that have had to shutter.

On the territory of the whole Russian Federation, 2,186 were infected in just one day on April 12. Of these, 1,306 people are residents of Moscow. In total, on April 12, 15,770 people were infected in the country, 130 patients were killed.

Since April 12, at the entrances to Moscow, posts have been established that do not allow public transport from other regions into the city. Only private vehicles are allowed.

But from April 15, those who decide to leave by their car or by public transport will have to receive a one-time electronic pass.

A pass can be requested on the website of Moscow City Hall.

For those who are not connected to the Internet, a pass number will be dictated by operator by phone.

To receive such a pass – you need to justify the reason for leaving the house. This may be, for example, the need to go to the doctor or elderly relatives. Authorities reserve the right to verify the accuracy of the request.

On foot you can leave the house without a pass – but only to the nearest store or pharmacy. You can also walk the dog – but no further than 100 meters from the house.

No official state of emergency – no compensation

Russian media, human rights activists and many people on social media say in Russia that these measures are very likely very necessary – but that they are also ‘illegal’.

Such restrictions are possible only in a state of emergency, which the authorities refuse to announce, because it would oblige them to provide compensation for the loss of private businesses.

Domestic dogs are happy – people are competing for opportunities to take them for a walk

Residents of Moscow and the region post on social media screenshots of messages from neighbors asking them to allow them to walk with their dogs – in order to breathe air and not risk getting a fine from the police for “being on the street on unimportant business.”

Friendship with journalists has also turned out to be very expensive – they have been allowed to move around freely. People are looking for connections in editorial offices and asking them to write out a certificate stating that they are moving around the city in order to complete an editorial assignment.



A walk with a dog is considered sufficient reason to get out of the house during the period of severe restrictions in Moscow due to the growing pandemic of the coronavirus. REUTERS / Evgenia Novozhenina





