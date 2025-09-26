An Abkhaz cultural centre has opened in South Korea

Abkhaz cultural centre in South Korea

An Abkhaz cultural centre has opened in Seoul, the capital of South Korea.

Although South Korea does not recognise Abkhazia’s independence, Abkhazia says it wants to build economic and cultural ties with the country.

The centre was inaugurated by Abkhazia’s culture minister, Daur Kove, at a ceremony attended by more than 200 guests, including several members of South Korea’s parliament.

According to government sources in Abkhazia, the idea for the centre came from the Korean side, and Abkhazia readily embraced it.

In an official statement, the new centre was described as a place that “will promote cultural cooperation, support creative initiatives and encourage exchanges of experience between Abkhazia and South Korea.”

But Abkhazia also intends to use the centre to develop trade and economic ties.

Alongside the opening, culture minister Daur Kove attended the Cheongju Craft Biennale 2025 as an honorary guest. The international exhibition, held in South Korea from 2 September to 2 November under the theme “Building the World,” showcases all forms of craftsmanship.

