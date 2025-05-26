"American Dream" and US migration policy: Armenian migrants face deportation

Armenian migrants in US

On the eve of his inauguration, Donald Trump promised to swiftly shut down border crossings used by illegal migrants to enter the United States. On his very first day in office, he signed the corresponding executive order. The president declared a state of emergency at the US-Mexico border — a move he said would allow the authorities to stop the “invasion” of illegal immigrants. Trump stressed that this “catastrophic situation” had arisen under Biden’s administration, and he plans to launch “the largest deportation” in US history.

According to official data, there are more than 10 million undocumented immigrants in the country. NBC News asked Trump whether he intended to deport everyone without legal status. The president replied:

“I think it needs to be done. It’s a very difficult task. But we have rules, regulations, laws.”

Among them are thousands of undocumented migrants from Armenia, who now live in fear that someone might knock on their door in the middle of the night and deport them without delay.

JAMnews correspondent Gayane Mkrtchyan met with fellow Armenians in the US, who shared their stories, fears, and hopes.

On tourist visa — chasing “American Dream”

Twenty-seven-year-old Levon Sirunyan managed to reach the country of his dreams on a tourist visa — a turning point in his life. Once in the US, Levon made the final decision not to return to Armenia. He considers it the most important decision he has ever made, even calling it life-changing:

“America has always attracted people. And I was one of them. Of course, once you get here, you realise the dream was just a dream. Real life in America is full of challenges and problems. It’s hard and interesting. This is a new country, a new model for me. I’m trying to make it through these problems and find my footing. From afar, everything looks so tempting. But once you feel these difficulties on your own skin — you understand it all much better.”

A television producer by training, Levon now works as a manager at a car service company in Los Angeles, earning $750 a week. He has no regrets about overstaying his six-month visa to remain in the US.

He left his parents behind in Yerevan. In the US, he lives with his aunt’s family — his mother’s sister. He has a work permit and pays taxes. He has applied for a green card and is awaiting a decision.

Like other migrants, Levon is aware of the shift in US immigration policy, which foresees mass deportations.

“No one I know has been deported yet. But I do know that those who’ve committed crimes or have criminal records are the ones at risk of deportation.

As for those who entered the country legally — they have nothing to worry about. In fact, even those who came to the US via Mexico are considered legal migrants because they crossed the border by formally requesting asylum from US authorities, often for a variety of reasons. Perhaps they violated a clause of the law, but they are not considered illegal migrants. The same applies to those who arrived on tourist visas,” Levon says with confidence.

Threat of war — reason for leaving Armenia for US

Nune Avanesyan crossed the US border from Mexico with her son in 2023. A year later, her husband joined them. To make the move possible, they sold their flat and car in Yerevan, paying $25,000 — like thousands of others — for the chance to cross the Mexican border.

“My husband didn’t come with us because we only had enough money for me and my son. I didn’t come here for a better life. A thousand times no. Both my husband and I had jobs, we lived a normal life in our country. But I couldn’t bear the thought of my son serving in the army. After the 44-day war in 2020, I realised I wouldn’t survive his military service. That’s the only reason we decided to leave Armenia. It wasn’t easy for me. My parents and all my loved ones are still there. I miss my homeland. But what we saw during that war was horrifying. I’d rather live in a foreign land and know my son is alive and well,” she explains.

Her husband and 18-year-old son work as couriers delivering food. Nune, a qualified teacher, now works as a shop assistant.

“Life here is tough. We pay $2,250 just for rent. Then there are taxes, other expenses, the lawyer’s fees. And on top of it all, we’re living in uncertainty. Our case has been scheduled for 2027. We have no idea what the court will decide. If there were no threat of war restarting, I would never have left my country. The way we crossed the Mexican border, how we made it to the US… And now I keep asking myself — is this really what we wanted? To live far from home, from our country and our loved ones?” she says.

Nune is deeply worried by talk of deportations. Her husband was among those who managed to cross the Mexican border just before it was fully closed:

“I’m glad he made it in time. At least we’re together now. But we don’t know what lies ahead. People say someone might knock on your door in the middle of the night — and you’ll be put on a plane immediately. Honestly, we don’t know if this will happen to us. But we’re not ruling anything out. Many people here now live in confusion and fear, not knowing what the future holds.”

2,808 Armenian citizens face deportation

Back in January, shortly after taking office, Donald Trump announced the largest deportation of illegal migrants in US history:

“We are preparing to carry out the biggest deportation in America’s history. We have no choice. No choice, because this brings no stability to any country.”

Soon after, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) published a list showing how many migrants from each country would be deported. According to the list, 2,808 Armenian citizens, 3,518 Russians, 3,103 Turks, 709 Azerbaijanis, 38,677 Brazilians and 37,908 Chinese nationals are set to leave the US.

Armenia’s High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs, Zareh Sinanyan, commented:

“We are aware of the decision to deport more than 2,000 Armenian citizens, but the actual number of undocumented migrants is much higher. We don’t know how many have already been deported — that is handled by other agencies. Deported citizens cannot be considered part of the diaspora, as they were in the US illegally.”

In early May, Donald Trump also announced that he had signed the first-ever executive order launching a voluntary self-deportation programme for illegal immigrants.

“Illegal aliens who stay in America face punishments, including—sudden deportation, in a place and manner solely of our discretion. TO ALL ILLEGAL ALIENS: BOOK YOUR FREE FLIGHT RIGHT NOW!” he wrote on Truth Social.

The president said a mobile app had already been launched, allowing users to book a flight back to their home country. Those who choose to leave voluntarily will also receive a “very important exit bonus.” It was later revealed that this bonus would take the form of a $1,000 grant.

As for those who do not leave voluntarily, Trump promised “strict consequences” including long prison terms, fines, and confiscation of property and income.

Migration experts say Trump’s order was expected and confirm that voluntary returnees will be offered a free plane ticket and a financial bonus.

No volunteers for self-deportation so far

Fifty-six-year-old Marine Martirosyan entered the US on a tourist visa in 2019. Her family remained in Armenia. In the US, she took on various jobs and regularly sent money back home — managing not only to support her family but also to repay a large debt. Now, six years later, she has no intention of returning.

“I have a work permit valid until 2029. I pay my taxes regularly. I would love for my family to join me here, but things have become much more difficult lately. Of course, I don’t work in my field here, but I don’t mind — the money I earned helped me solve important problems.

Of course, I have serious concerns. I don’t know what could happen even a minute from now. Trump’s immigration policy is frightening; anything could happen. And I’m ready for anything. But for now, no one is bothering me, and I have no intention of voluntarily deporting myself. Maybe this is just a tactic to scare people?” Marine wonders.