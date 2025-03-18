'Yerevan should propose that US become guarantor of peace treaty with Baku' - opinion

US as guarantor of Yerevan-Baku peace treaty



“Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is not interested in signing a peace treaty with Armenia. He prefers to prolong the current state—neither war nor peace. Aliyev agreed to announce that all 17 points were settled only due to significant pressure,” suggests Aram Sargsyan, leader of the Republic Party.

According to him, the pressure came from Turkey, which in turn was influenced by the United States. As Sargsyan explains, the US managed to engage Turkey through various strategic interests, including the Middle Corridor project. The implementation of this initiative would allow Ankara to become a key transit hub, particularly for gas pipelines from Central Asia.

The politician believes that a peace treaty could be signed soon, but only if there is a guarantor outside the Russia-Turkey-Azerbaijan axis. He argues that the US is both willing and capable of assuming this role. Moreover, he insists that Armenia must take the first step:

“We must urgently appeal to the US and ask it to become a guarantor. If the treaty is signed in Washington, under the American flag and with US guarantees, it will be a major achievement. Signing any document with Azerbaijan without a guarantor isn’t even worth the paper it’s printed on,” Sargsyan stated.

“We must finalize the peace agreement” – Trump’s aide

Following Yerevan and Baku reaching an agreement on all points of the peace treaty, US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz wrote on X that the “conflict in the South Caucasus must end”:

“We are pleased Azerbaijan and Armenia have taken a big step forward and agreed to a peace treaty.”

Trump’s aide also mentioned his conversation with Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President:

“I told him we should finalize this peace deal now, release the prisoners, and work together to make the region more secure and prosperous.“

Commentary

Aram Sargsyan, leader of the Republic Party, is convinced that only the United States can serve as a guarantor for the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan. He explains this by stating that:

Azerbaijan firmly rejects European mediation.

Russia has already played this role but failed to ensure the implementation of most provisions of the 2020 ceasefire agreement, which was signed under its guarantees.

According to Sargsyan, the statement from US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz makes it clear that Washington is waiting for Yerevan to make a formal request:

“The key word in his statement is ‘we.’ Waltz is saying: ‘We are here, we are ready, this must happen under our mediation.’ And right after that, he brings up the release of Armenian prisoners held in Azerbaijan.”

Sargsyan has no doubt that if Armenia formally asks the US to act as a guarantor, Washington will not refuse and will likely invite both sides to sign the treaty:

“Why? Because Donald Trump needs success stories. In Ukraine, the issue will likely be resolved through a ceasefire in the near future—but that could take a year or more. In our case, the document is ready.”

He argues that the US is genuinely interested in peace and recalls that Trump came to power promising to end conflicts:

“Moreover, Yerevan and Washington share a common interest in regional connectivity. Trump opposes China’s ‘Belt and Road Initiative’ and instead wants to promote the ‘Middle Corridor.’ Our request for US guarantees fully aligns with American interests. It is 100% in our favor, ensuring not only peace for Armenia but also the chance to become a transit hub and strengthen its economy.”

According to Aram Sargsyan, Armenia could make additional proposals that would further attract US involvement in the peace process.

He believes the US may be interested in modernizing Armenia’s railway network as part of the Middle Corridor, upgrading it to modern standards. Additionally, he suggests offering American companies control over Armenia’s mining resources:

“As a first step, we could grant the left bank of the Kajaran Metallurgical Complex, which currently has no assigned license. Let the US invest in it.”

Sargsyan argues that such offers would inevitably attract Washington’s attention—especially businessman Donald Trump:

“This would help strengthen Armenia’s economy, which in itself is a security guarantee. By tapping into US economic potential, Armenia—if it properly utilizes its mining, water, and energy resources—could, in 10 years, have a role and influence in the region similar to Israel’s in the Middle East.”