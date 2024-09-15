"Abkhazia's strained relations with Russia are the president's fault." Interview with an Abkhaz oppositionist

Abkhazia’s strained relations with Russia

Adgur Ardzinba, a leading Abkhaz opposition figure, blames Abkhazia‘s president Aslan Bzhania for the current crisis in relations with Russia.

Since September 1, Russia has stopped supplementing Abkhaz public sector salaries and has imposed commercial rates for electricity (previously provided as humanitarian aid). Additionally, some Abkhaz opposition figures and activists face the threat of losing their Russian citizenship (since Abkhaz passports are not internationally recognized, this is effectively the loss of citizenship). Moscow explains its actions by citing Abkhazia’s failure to fulfill its commitments to ratify several Russian-Abkhaz agreements. President Bzhania blames the Abkhaz opposition for the situation.

In an interview with Izida Chania, editor of “Nuzhnaya Gazeta,” which JAMnews is presenting in a shortened version, Ardzinba discussed the reasons behind the crisis and his views on resolving it.

He believes that the key to normalizing Russian-Abkhaz relations is Aslan Bzhania’s defeat in the 2025 presidential elections.

The controversial “Kozak-Bzhania” protocol

The substantive part of the protocol was established on entirely legal grounds and is based on previously signed agreements.

Decisions to provide Abkhazia with electricity at commercial rates and reduce co-funding for certain categories of public sector employees align with earlier agreements.

Co-financing of public sector salaries

The Abkhaz side committed to increasing its share of co-financing to 85% by 2025. This meant the republic’s government was supposed to have a plan to boost budget revenues to cover these costs.

We are unaware of such a plan, and there has been no significant increase in budget revenues. There are no sources available to cover the growing budget deficit.

In this situation, our authorities have regularly asked Moscow to delay the redistribution of co-financing responsibilities, thereby shifting the burden of responsibility.

Abkhazia’s strained relations with Russia

Electricity tariffs

There is a shortage of electricity, which has arisen because the authorities in Abkhazia legalized mining, leading to an increase in consumption by 1 billion kilowatt-hours.

A plan was agreed upon between Abkhazia and Russia to optimize the republic’s energy supply and pull its energy system out of crisis. This program was supposed to include reducing the republic’s electricity consumption, increasing the number of metering devices, and so on. However, none of these measures were implemented.

Harmonization of legislation between Abkhazia and Russia

Aslan Bzhaniya has taken on commitments beyond his authority, as he cannot make commitments regarding the adoption of specific laws by the parliament.

He can only guarantee the development of draft laws and their subsequent submission for parliamentary consideration.

Possibility of revoking Russian citizenship from Abkhaz opposition figures

Aslan Bzhaniya has repeatedly stated on Russian television channels that there are anti-Russian forces in Abkhazia. It seems this rhetoric is also present in his private discussions in Moscow.

He appears to be using this as an excuse for his failures in foreign policy. It’s likely that someone in Moscow has asked him, “If you are not lying, provide us with a list of these individuals, and we will review it ourselves.”

For Moscow, Aslan Bzhania is a bad president

Moscow is making it clear to us: “Dear people of Abkhazia, you have chosen the wrong president.”

Aslan Bzhania blames the opposition for the deterioration in relations with Russia. But are we to blame for not inviting him to the Victory Parade in Moscow on May 9, the inauguration of Putin, and so on?

Before 2020, many opposition figures, including myself, were in power, and we had excellent relations with Moscow. Yes, there were some disputes and rough patches, but that is a normal process.

Currently, Russia’s leadership remains the same, but in Abkhazia, it has changed, and relations with Russia have sharply worsened. At present, they are objectively the worst since Russia recognized us.

So, what does the opposition have to do with it?

Bzhania flirts with Georgia

Upon coming to power, Aslan Bzhania immediately began courting Georgia: a secret visit by Georgian politicians, a document outlining a foreign policy concept with a focus on multi-vector diplomacy and multi-level negotiations with Georgia… From the very start, he demonstrated to both Abkhazian society and Russia that he is an unreliable partner and politician.

How to resolve the crisis in relations with Moscow

Firstly, we need to remove Aslan Bzhania. As long as he is in power in Abkhazia, relations will continue to deteriorate.

Secondly, we certainly need a reset in our relations with Russia. A lot has built up over time, with many unmet expectations on both sides. However, much has also been accomplished, and we need to build on this positive foundation to dynamically advance our relationship.

Division in the opposition

There is no division in the opposition, despite what the authorities might claim. Abkhazian society has always approached processes democratically, with diverse opinions. This is normal.

But there is no split. Moreover, everyone has the same assessment of Aslan Bzhania’s performance. We all see him as someone who has caused maximum harm to Abkhazia and our people, and it is essential to remove him from power as quickly as possible.

Sale of property to Russians

I remain a staunch opponent of lifting the ban on the sale of property in Abkhazia to foreigners.

We are not ready yet.

The main concern of the Abkhazian people is the fear of becoming a minority on their own land once again. Only when we manage to overcome this historically grounded fear can we discuss property issues.

In the future, we are open to discussing it. This issue is on the agenda, one way or another. When the authorities in Abkhazia change, a candid and open dialogue with Russia involving our intellectuals, parliamentarians, and public from both sides will be necessary. Let’s have a brotherly discussion, and then we might find common ground.

However, we will not consider any issues under pressure; that is out of the question. Once you give in to pressure, it only increases, and there is no end to it.

Presidential elections in Abkhazia

These will be decisive elections. If Aslan Bzhania retains power, the Abkhazian state may cease to exist, the interests of the Abkhazian people will be reduced to a minimum, and relations with Russia will deteriorate, leading to highly undesirable outcomes.

The question here is whether Abkhazia will continue to exist, whether our nation will survive or disappear.

Therefore, it is important to have more candidates. The key is for all active and passionate individuals to unite with a single goal: to ensure that Aslan Bzhania does not become president again.

Abkhazia’s strained relations with Russia

Terms, place names, opinions and ideas suggested by the author of the publication are her / his own and do not necessarily coincide with the opinions and ideas of JAMnews or its individual employees. JAMnews reserves the right to remove comments on posts that are deemed offensive, threatening, violent or otherwise ethically unacceptable.