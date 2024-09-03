Abkhazia is verifying the controversial "Kremlin Protocol" and considering the president's resignation

“Kremlin Protocol”: risks for Bzhania

In Abkhazia, authorities are investigating the authenticity of a controversial Kremlin administration meeting protocol that surfaced on social media on August 29. If confirmed, it could lead to the resignation of president Aslan Bzhania. The Abkhaz parliament is awaiting the president’s return from a working visit to Russia to summon him for an explanation.

According to a copy of the protocol, during a meeting on August 19 led by Dmitry Kozak, the deputy head of the Russian presidential administration, Bzhania allegedly promised to provide Moscow with a list of Abkhaz MPs and opposition figures obstructing certain Abkhaz-Russian projects. These “uncooperative” politicians are to be stripped of their Russian citizenship, effectively making them unable to travel internationally, as the Abkhaz passport holds no international validity.

Additionally, the protocol suggests that Moscow is threatening to halt financial support to Abkhazia and impose unaffordable electricity prices unless Bzhania fulfills his commitments to ratify the Agreement on Mutual Recognition of Judicial and Arbitration Decisions and passes laws on apartment construction and benefits for Russian investors.

While the parliament awaits the president’s return, opposition groups have sent an official inquiry to him regarding the authenticity of the protocol but have received no response.

On September 2, opposition representatives met with Abkhaz Foreign Minister Sergey Shamba and Security Council Secretary Raul Lolua. They reported that the Kozak-Bzhania meeting protocol had not reached them through diplomatic channels, so they couldn’t comment on its contents.

Earlier, the opposition decided to convene a people’s assembly at the historic clearing in the village of Lykhny, where Abkhazians traditionally address important issues. This time, the focus will be on the early resignation of president Bzhania.

One of the opposition leaders, Daur Arshba, expressed no doubt about the protocol’s authenticity:

“The head of state is violating laws and the constitution. He is the biggest threat to our country, undermining it from within. Soon, he’ll be sending lists of ‘undesirables’ not only to Moscow but also to Tbilisi. Let him answer to those who still believe in him. But we must form a body that will force him to resign.”

The opposition also has grievances against Russia.

Former parliamentary speaker Valery Bganba believes that such behavior between partners is unacceptable. He described Dmitry Kozak’s actions as blackmail and pressure on Abkhazia.

Bganba also emphasized the need to obtain an official response from the Russian embassy in Abkhazia.

