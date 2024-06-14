fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Abkhazia
Abkhazia

Russian Ambassador to Abkhazia labeled the opposition as 'marginals'

messenger vk-black email copy print

Russia and Abkhazian opposition

On June 12, the Russian Embassy in Abkhazia held a ceremonial reception in honor of Russia Day, inviting only representatives of the Abkhazian government and leaders of organizations loyal to it. The opposition was not invited to the event. The Russian Ambassador justified this by stating that the opposition are “marginals” who hold no significance for the republic.

The celebration of Russia Day at the embassy is a traditional annual event, and this is the first time the organizers have ignored the opposition. This was highlighted by the opposition Telegram channel “Republic.”

A user with the nickname “Mikhail” commented on the post. According to the channel, this is none other than the Russian Ambassador Mikhail Shurgalin.

First and foremost, Shurgalin advised the channel’s authors to keep their conclusions to themselves, as they (in his opinion) are of no interest to anyone. When other users asked about the criteria for the invitation list to the event, he responded that the main criterion was “their significance for the Republic.”

Finally, “Mikhail,” presumably Shurgalin, explained what he means by significance:

Political organizations can only be considered those represented in parliament. All others are marginals.

The opposition predictably took offense and issued a joint statement, emphasizing that neither the form nor the content of the ambassador’s comments align with the established relations between Abkhazia and Russia, diplomatic etiquette, or even basic norms of decency.

Such statements verge on interference in internal affairs, and we therefore demand that the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Abkhazia, M.A. Shurgalin, publicly comment on and clarify the situation,” read the statement from six opposition organizations (two parties, three public organizations, and a veterans’ movement).

It is worth noting that Abkhazia has a majoritarian system, meaning that parties as such are not represented in parliament at all.

Toponyms, terminology, views and opinions expressed by the author are theirs alone and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of JAMnews or any employees thereof. JAMnews reserves the right to delete comments it considers to be offensive, inflammatory, threatening or otherwise unacceptable

Most read

1

"Armenia's suicide" or interference in internal affairs? Commentary on the statement from Baku

2

Why the number of Russia supporters is growing in Moldova

3

"Armenia will leave the Russia-led CSTO; there is no other way," - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan

4

Latest news in Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, summary. Live

5

"It was an attempted coup" – Political analyst on the actions of the protest movement in Armenia

6

Mixed reactions in Georgia to the leadership change in the leading opposition party National Movement

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews