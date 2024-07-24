U.S. military representative will serve as an advisor in Armenia's Ministry of Defense

U.S. Representative in Armenia’s Ministry of Defense

A permanent U.S. Army representative will soon start working in Armenia’s Ministry of Defense. This was first mentioned by Uzra Zeya, the U.S. Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights. She also stated that “Armenia’s membership in the CSTO (a military bloc led by Russia) does not hinder deeper defense cooperation with Washington.”

According to the U.S. Embassy in Armenia, the advisor is expected to begin their duties in the coming months. Yerevan has not yet specified the exact areas where they expect consultations from the American advisor.

Andranik Kocharyan, the chairman of the parliamentary committee on defense and security issues, explained that the consultations are necessary for the reform of the armed forces. He mentioned that advice is expected on a wide range of issues—from army management skills to the acquisition of new types of weapons. The MP also noted that the involvement of an advisor from France is being discussed.

“I cannot yet say what agreements have been reached. However, consultations might involve advisors from France, the U.S., and possibly the UK. This will depend on the level of cooperation and the opportunities it opens for reforms in our armed forces,” emphasized Kocharyan.

“Advisor to support strengthening Armenia’s defense institutions”

In response to journalists’ inquiries about the activities of the American advisor, the U.S. Embassy in Armenia stated:

“Through consultations, the U.S. intends to support Armenia in improving security sector governance, which, in turn, will contribute to strengthening Armenian-American relations.”

It was also reported that the consultant in Armenia will operate under the State Department’s Global Defense Reform Program.

“The program supports partner states worldwide in building more resilient, effective, and accountable security institutions, providing strategic-level advisory support.”

This initiative will be funded not by the U.S. Army or the Department of Defense, but by the State Department.

Commentary

Andranik Kocharyan, a member of the ruling “Civil Contract” faction and chairman of the defense and security committee, emphasized the importance of the advisor institution. He reminded that “at one time, advisors from the CSTO military bloc came to Armenia.” However, the country has now frozen its participation in this organization, and the Ministry of Defense no longer receives consultations from this structure.

Kocharyan highlighted that Yerevan is pursuing a policy of diversification, under which the ongoing processes, such as Armenian-American military exercises and the work of a U.S. advisor in Armenia, should be viewed:

“I don’t know who it will be. But I do know who is currently involved in the advisor institution and how crucial it is for these consultations to be targeted and serve the scope and directions of the reforms that the Armenian government is implementing today.”

In response to the question of whether the military advisor will provide consultations to the Minister of Defense or the Chief of the General Staff, Kocharyan stated that the advisor would cover a wide range of issues:

“Don’t you see how seriously the expert community is studying the Russian-Ukrainian war and drawing conclusions? Institutions have been created to study the war, which examine the effectiveness of various types of weapons, their management, and other issues.”

There is no precise information yet on when the American advisor will start working. Andranik Kocharyan assumes that he will arrive by autumn.

