Abkhaz social affairs minister kills man in drunk-driving incident

Abkhaz minister hits pedestrian

Abkhaz social affairs minister Ruslan Adzhba hits and kills man while driving drunk — only suspended from office so far.

On the morning of 13 October, President Badr Gunba signed a decree suspending Ruslan Adzhba from his post as Minister of Social Welfare and Demographic Policy. The decree did not specify the reason for his dismissal, and only a few hours later independent media reported that the night before, Adzhba had run over a pedestrian while driving his official car. The victim, Garri Kamlia, sustained severe injuries and was taken to hospital, where he later died.

According to the Telegram channel Aiyashara, Adzhba underwent a medical examination immediately after the accident, which confirmed that he was under the influence of alcohol.

On social media, some praised the president for his swift and impartial response, saying he “punishes his own without hesitation.” Others, however, criticised the local traffic police — claiming that cars with ministerial plates are never stopped at checkpoints, and drunk driving by officials is only discovered after an accident has already occurred.

It remains unclear what further punishment, if any, the former minister will face.

