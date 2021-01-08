Abkhaz PM, speaker both test positive for coronavirus following president

All three of Abkhazia’s top officials have already contracted Covid-19, after President Aslan Bzhania, Prime Minister Alexander Ankvab and Speaker of Parliament Valery Kvarchia tested positive for the virus.

President Bzhania is undergoing treatment at his residence, as is the speaker.

However, Prime Minister Ankvaab has had to be hospitalized at Gudauta Hospital, specially designated for the treatment of patients with coronavirus.

According to official information, Ankvab’s condition is “stable, but monitoring in a hospital is necessary.” Presumably, he will be taken to Russia for treatment.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 9,323 cases of infection have been identified in Abkhazia. 131 people died, 7,187 recovered.