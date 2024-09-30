Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, summary. Live
Monday, September 30, Georgia. Tbilisi mayor among those sanctioned by the U.S. – Formula TV channel
● A massive forest fire broke out in the Gali district of Abkhazia, near the Inguri River and Samegrelo region. Residential areas are under threat, particularly the village of Makhundzhia (as seen in the video). Local administration head Konstantin Pilia urged residents to remain vigilant and ready for potential evacuation.
● Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze welcomed Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s statement that Moscow is willing to “assist in the reconciliation of neighboring countries—Georgia, Abkhazia, and South Ossetia—if they are interested, including by ensuring a non-aggression pact.” Kaladze suggested that Moscow take concrete steps toward this by developing a plan for the partial withdrawal of Russian troops from Georgia’s occupied territories. “We support the idea that only through peace and mutual forgiveness can we restore territorial integrity with our brothers and sisters in Abkhazia and South Ossetia and live together,” said the mayor. A few days earlier, Russian State Duma Deputy Konstantin Zatulin had suggested that “Georgia, Abkhazia, and South Ossetia could successfully unite within a union state with Russia.”
● South Ossetia’s Foreign Minister Akhsar Dzhioev stated that “Russia’s position regarding us has remained unchanged since the August 2008 war,” referring to Russia’s recognition of Abkhazia and South Ossetia as independent states—a stance not shared by the UN or most of the international community, which still considers them part of Georgia. Dzhioev reminded that Lavrov referred to Abkhazia and South Ossetia as “countries neighboring Georgia” and added that Moscow is “doing everything to secure a peace agreement, including a non-aggression pact.”
● Lavrov’s statement was called “cynical” by Hatia Dekanoidze, a representative of the opposition United National Movement. “Lavrov said that Georgia must first recognize Abkhazia and the Tskhinvali region as independent states, and then Russia will help them ‘settle their relations.’ He also praised Georgia for ‘reassessing its past.'”
● Former U.S. Ambassador to Georgia Ian Kelly and George W. Bush Institute Executive Director David Kramer called on the Biden administration to impose additional sanctions on Georgia’s ruling party. “The visa and financial restrictions imposed in September and earlier against officials and members of the Georgian Dream government have not touched oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili, who is responsible for authoritarian, pro-Russian rule in Georgia,” they wrote in an op-ed in The Hill.
● According to the “Formula” TV channel, among the 60+ individuals sanctioned by the U.S. are four leaders of the Georgian Dream party: Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze, Majority Leader Mamuka Mdinaradze, Chairman of the Legal Affairs Committee Anri Okhanashvili, and MP Dimitri Samkharadze (pictured). The official list of sanctioned individuals remains undisclosed.
● Former President and member of the “Strong Georgia” coalition Giorgi Margvelashvili: “I can’t recall an example in global politics where a government suddenly and radically changed a country’s geopolitical course, one that has remained consistent for 30 years and is supported by 80% of the population. These 80% believe in our Western and European orientation, with clear messages from our partners. And yet, the authorities have undone it all. They plan to confirm this through the parliamentary elections on October 26, but this itself poses a serious challenge for them.”
● Huge crowds gathered in Tbilisi to celebrate UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili’s return. In Las Vegas, he defeated reigning champion Sean O’Malley, with judges unanimously declaring him the victor.
● A Russian tourist died in central Tbilisi after accidentally falling down a flight of stairs in an underpass. She and a friend were walking through the city, cheerfully singing the song “For the Last Time” while recording themselves on a mobile phone, and didn’t notice the steps. The 27-year-old suffered a severe skull fracture, and doctors were unable to save her.
Monday, September 30, Armenia. Pashinyan attended the Etchmiadzin Cathedral consecration despite the government-church conflict
● There’s been a lot of public discussion about Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attending the rededication ceremony of the Etchmiadzin Cathedral and being present for the holy liturgy. Some doubted he would attend, given the strained relationship between the government and the leadership of the Armenian Church in recent months. Church representatives have called for Pashinyan’s resignation. A notable incident occurred on May 28, Republic Day, when police prevented the Catholicos Garegin II from entering the Sardarapat Memorial, where Pashinyan was present. Garegin II’s name was not on the guest list, but the issue was quickly resolved, and he was allowed in.
● Social media in Armenia is abuzz with reports that government officials allegedly left the cathedral before the ritual of kissing the cross during yesterday’s ceremony. The Catholicos was supposed to descend from the pulpit with the cross for the faithful to kiss. However, other reports claim this is a false narrative spread by the Russian news agency Sputnik, and that the officials merely stood up because the official part of the ceremony had concluded.
● “The decision for Aliyev and Pashinyan to meet at the BRICS event in Russia is up to them. If they want to meet, we are always ready to facilitate any prior agreements that involve us,” said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
● A tunnel and bridge will be constructed on the new Kajaran-Agarak section of Armenia’s North-South highway near the Iranian border. Minister of Infrastructure Gnel Sanosyan and Iranian Ambassador Mehdi Sobkhani visited the site. The minister also inspected the future transport hub in Meghri, where an overpass will be built.
● The Prime Minister of Armenia awarded participants in the “Prime Minister’s Cup” road cycling competition. Teams of high school students, grades 10 to 12, took part, and winners, along with their teachers, received cash prizes.
● Ten-year-old Leo Mkrtchyan will represent Armenia at the Junior Eurovision 2024, to be held on November 16 in Spain.
In the photo: Nikol Pashinyan on his now customary cycling ride.
Monday, September 30, Azerbaijan. "The decision on an Aliyev-Pashinyan meeting at the BRICS summit in Russia is up to them," - Russia's Foreign Ministry
● “Since 2020, Azerbaijan has provided humanitarian, economic, and technical assistance totaling $330 million to more than 140 countries,” said Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov during his speech at the UN General Assembly.
● “The decision on a meeting between Aliyev and Pashinyan at the BRICS events in Russia is up to them,” said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The BRICS summit is set to take place in October.
● The multinational command-staff exercises “Eternity-2024,” involving Azerbaijani, Georgian, and Turkish military personnel, have concluded in Georgia. At the Vaziani training center, the forces worked on securing strategically important regional economic projects.
● A financial pyramid scheme has been exposed in Azerbaijan. The platform operated on social media, posing as an investment site using an online pyramid scheme to steal funds. The Ministry of Internal Affairs arrested the app’s administrator, 18-year-old Huseyn Guliyev. Investigations revealed that Guliyev had defrauded more than 18,000 people, stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars. To withdraw the funds, he used an e-wallet registered to his 20-year-old acquaintance, who has also been arrested.
● The Azerbaijani tricolor has been raised on Flag Square in Baku (as seen in the video). Following restoration work, the flagpole’s height now reaches 191 meters, making it the tallest in the world. Flag Square in Azerbaijan was originally opened on September 1, 2010, when the flagpole stood at 162 meters.
