Demand for Pashinyan’s resignation – live at midnight on Armenia's Public TV

Galstanyan on Armenia’s Public TV

The leader of the “Tavush for the Homeland” movement, Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, appeared on Armenia’s Public TV after midnight, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Following a rally held in Yerevan’s main square, he demanded the opportunity to address the nation. He, along with hundreds of his supporters, then arrived at the public television building, where additional police units were already present.

The executive director of the TV company, Hovhannes Movsisyan, met with the movement’s leader and his supporters. He offered not only an opportunity to address the public but also suggested an interview, allowing Galstanyan to answer questions from the people of Armenia. The proposal seemed aimed at avoiding any provocations. After consultations with the opposition members accompanying him, Galstanyan agreed to the interview, despite initially rejecting this format.

“We have planned to remove this government one hour earlier,” he stated during the live broadcast.

This was the central message of the Archbishop’s address. He also invited people to his next rally and reiterated that this was the “decisive and final stage of the struggle to end the empire of lies.” He emphasized that the movement would continue fighting until the end:

“They have no connection to our homeland, to the state. They serve the Turkish and Azerbaijani leadership, carrying out all their orders. With a happy face, he [Pashinyan] hugs the book of the leader of a hostile state [the president of Turkey]. He obediently follows all the orders of Heydar Aliyev [referring to Ilham Aliyev].”

Archbishop Galstanyan did not respond to questions from the program’s host, Petros Ghazaryan, stating that he came not for a conversation but to address the nation. On several occasions, he refused to answer questions, saying he was “not there for an interrogation.”

The “Tavush for the Homeland” movement began its active actions on May 4. On this day, participants of the movement, led by Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, marched from the village of Kirants in the Tavush region to Yerevan, reaching the capital on May 9. Initially, the movement announced its goal as halting the “illegal delimitation” of the Tavush segment of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. However, during the first rally in Yerevan, Galstanyan declared that their primary demand was the resignation of the Prime Minister. For several months, the movement’s members held acts of civil disobedience and rallies. On June 12, they organized a protest on the streets surrounding the parliament. In an attempt to block the Prime Minister from exiting the National Assembly building, protesters tried to break through the police cordon. The police used special means to disperse the crowd. More than 100 people, including police officers, were injured. After the clashes, the Archbishop announced that the struggle would continue, no matter the circumstances. However, the active phase of the protests resumed only months later, on October 2.

“It’s time to wake up and sober up”: Address to the nation

The leader of the movement stated that the current government of Armenia makes new concessions every day, and therefore it must be removed. According to Galstanyan, “lies and deceit have become the government’s policy,” and its leader is now illegitimate, as he has deviated from the program he presented to the people during the elections:

“It’s time to wake up and sober up. They have surrendered Artsakh and the territories of nearly all the border regions of our country. We have thousands of victims. And they still intend to continue submitting to various demands. They are striving to sign a fake peace agreement, begging for it like alms. For the sake of an illusory offer of a ‘better life,’ they propose we forget our homeland, our dreams, our martyrs.”

He called on the people to fight against this disaster, this catastrophe, and made a specific appeal to businesspeople:

“Many of you serve the regime. But you have no right to remain silent now, because you are losing your homeland. For many of you, the homeland is your property. But this won’t last long. Look at what happened in Artsakh – the same will happen in Armenia. That day is not far off. The entire propaganda machine of our peace-loving, deceitful leadership is aimed at surrendering the state [to Turkey and Azerbaijan], no matter how they try to present it to us.”

“We will come for you”: Address to Pashinyan

The protest leader also directly addressed Nikol Pashinyan, who “still remains” the head of the government:

“You came to power through lies, fraud, and the usurpation of power. You have overthrown the constitutional order, failed in every way, and completely deviated from the promises and programs you presented to society. Our struggle will continue as long as you, as the embodiment of absolute evil, remain in charge of this government. We, the descendants of Hayk, will come for you. The government of evil will fall.”

Galstanyan refused to answer questions on the Trilateral statement

The program’s host, Petros Ghazaryan, asked Archbishop Galstanyan how he envisions the implementation of the 9th point of the trilateral statement signed in November 2020. This document marked the end of the war in Karabakh, and the 9th point concerns the unblocking of regional communications. The journalist inquired whether Galstanyan intends to withdraw Armenia’s signature from the document if he comes to power.

“One person cannot bring disaster and then tell others to overcome the catastrophe. The person who signed this paper – that same deceitful individual – must bear the responsibility,” the movement leader responded.

He called the trilateral statement a “document of shame and disgrace” and emphasized, “whether we annul it or not is up to us.” However, Galstanyan did not clearly express his stance regarding the 9th point of the statement.

“There are no negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. There is only one-sided dictation,” he stressed.

“It’s none of your business”: Response to questions about meetings with opposition politicians

The leader of the “Tavush for the Homeland” movement, Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, also refused to answer a question regarding his discussion with former Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan during their recent meeting.

“It’s none of your business. If I deemed it necessary, I would have announced it,” he said.

Galstanyan confirmed that he had met with all opposition figures and former presidents and would continue to meet with them in the future.

“I’m not going to discuss any program here,” was his response when asked about the movement’s future actions and plans.

Throughout the interview, the Archbishop repeatedly emphasized that the movement is fighting “for the homeland and the honor that this government, this evil, has taken from us.”

He accused public television of “propagating lies,” specifically referring to reports that the movement lacks a plan of action. He insisted that the movement does have both content and a program: “There will be mistakes in some areas, and we will be right in others.” However, he refused to provide any further details about the program.

Comments from Social Media

Here’s what users from the Armenian social media segment are saying about the latest events:

“No sect could have struck such a blow to Christianity, faith, and our holy church as this [archbishop] has.”

“If you had even 1% of Nikol Pashinyan’s patriotism, we might believe you.”

“He doesn’t answer a single question, just like his radical masters. Yet, he has come to save us.”

“It turns out that this man only seeks to gain power. Even he doesn’t know what he’ll do next.”

“Every six months, as I watch this Russian drama unfold, I become more convinced that Russian special services are good at only one thing – seizing power through terror.”

Follow us – Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Galstanyan on Armenia’s Public TV