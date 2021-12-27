Pizzeria in Telavi: starting a business during Covid-19. Video

Pizzeria in Telavi which opened during Covid-19 pandemic

Irakli Mchedlishvili is originally from Kakheti, Telavi. Prior to the pandemic, he lived in Tbilisi and worked as a bartender in clubs and bars. When the pandemic started and the clubs closed, he was left jobless.

Upon returning to his hometown, he opened a small pizzeria in the yard of his house in Telavi. He started a business on his own. The pizzeria was named after its cat – SUNNY. He does everything himself – buys the products and bakes pizza.