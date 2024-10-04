fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia
Georgia

The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Georgia will not open additional polling stations abroad - decision of the Court of Appeals

messenger vk-black email copy print

The CEC will not open additional polling stations abroad.

According to the decision of the Court of Appeals of Georgia, the CEC will not be opening additional polling stations abroad.

The lawsuits filed by the non-governmental organization “Fair Elections” (ISFED), Tamar Kordzaia, and former judge Besarion Alavidze against the Central Election Commission (CEC) were not upheld.

The decision of the Court of Appeals is not subject to further appeal.

What happened:

Georgian citizens who were forced to leave Abkhazia are being asked to change their place of registration, which means their actual address in the occupied territory will no longer be considered their registered address.

The Tbilisi City Court and the Central Election Commission (CEC) did not take into account the emigrants’ request to open additional polling stations abroad, which led to an appeal to the Court of Appeals.

The emigrants demanding the opening of polling stations are located in Chicago, Arnedo, Valencia, Ostuni, and Strasbourg.

Ombudsman Levan Ioseliani also commented on the issue of Georgian citizens registered in the occupied territories, who are emigrants and unable to vote in elections.

Ioseliani noted that maintaining the place of residence for internally displaced persons in the occupied territories has legal, juridical, and political significance, and therefore, such citizens are reluctant to change their permanent actual address.

Lawyer’s Comment

Lawyer Rati Tinikashvili explained that the organization exhausted all resources to ensure that additional polling stations were opened for emigrants, allowing them to vote. He believes that the Central Election Commission (CEC) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs should assist Georgian citizens living abroad in this matter.

“The organization ‘Fair Elections’ (ISFED), within the scope of its mandate, has effectively used all legal mechanisms to help protect the rights of our voters living abroad, and essentially, all possible resources have been exhausted. The Central Election Commission and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are jointly responsible for not supporting the active voting rights of our compatriots abroad.

The court ruling also clarified that the creation of polling stations abroad is the responsibility of the election administration. However, according to the court’s interpretation, the choice of specific locations for these polling stations remains at the discretion of the CEC.”

Most read

1

Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, summary. Live

2

Edison Research's pre-election survey in Georgia: "Dream" at 32% and "National Movement" at 20%

3

"Unprecedented, but significantly inferior to Baku": expert on Armenia's military spending

4

"We have not abandoned the people of Georgia, but we have real problems with the course of its government" - EU official

5

The lives of the children of Lukashenko, Kim Jong-un, and other modern dictators — allies of Putin

6

"Georgia admits mistakes" – Russian propaganda media on the statement by the Mayor of Tbilisi

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews