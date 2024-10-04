Helsinki Commission on Armenia and Georgia

“The pro-Russian and illiberal actions of the Georgian government raise serious concerns in light of Russia’s attempts to maintain its influence in the region. Strategically, the entire South Caucasus is ‘on the knife’s edge,'” stated the U.S. Helsinki Commission in an open letter published on October 3.

What the Helsinki Commission writes:

“The South Caucasus is at a strategically dangerous knife’s edge. As Russia seeks to maintain its influence in the region by stoking regional conflicts, the United States and our allies must reassess our approach.

Armenia, historically one of Russia’s closest allies, is distancing itself from Moscow. At the same time, Azerbaijan is strengthening its ties with Russia while balancing them with its longstanding and fruitful relationships with NATO member Turkey and the European Union.

Meanwhile, the ‘Georgian Dream’ government has shifted toward Russia and an illiberal orientation, clearly sidelining the pro-Western sentiments of its people. This drift toward a pro-Russian position raises serious concerns.

The U.S. must demonstrate a bipartisan unified approach to the Caucasus, intensifying accountability measures for backsliding from democracy while providing mechanisms for deeper and stronger integration with Western institutions. We must chart a path forward together.

The head of ‘South Caucasus’ in our new report outlines a comprehensive course of action that the U.S. must take to strengthen democratic resolve in the region and counter Russia’s growing influence.”