Georgian wrestlers agreed to participate in a tournament that also included athletes from the "countries' of Abkhazia and South Ossetia"

Wrestlers from Georgia at the tournament in Vladikavkaz

Georgian freestyle wrestlers participated in a tournament in Vladikavkaz (North Ossetia), where athletes from Abkhazia and South Ossetia, as well as from occupied Crimea, also participated as representatives of independent countries.

This tournament was held on October 1-2 by the Russian Wrestling Federation and was named after the Khadartsev brothers. The participation of wrestlers from Georgia has been confirmed by various video materials.

According to the statement from the Federation, representatives from 20 countries participated in the tournament, which took place on October 1-2.

The list of participants includes: occupied Abkhazia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Bulgaria, Hungary, Greece, Georgia, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Mongolia, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and occupied South Ossetia.

From Georgia, the following athletes participated in the tournament: in the weight category up to 70 kg – S. Kobakhidze, in the category up to 65 kg – N. Beshiidze, and in the category up to 97 kg – L. Bazadze.

From occupied Abkhazia: in the category up to 70 kg – M. Kokoskoria, L. Dzukia, in the category up to 65 kg – I. Ketiia, and from the occupied Tskhinvali region: in the category up to 97 kg – S. Djagaev, in the category up to 92 kg – G. Chertkoev.

The Wrestling Federation of Georgia stated that they were not informed about the participation of Georgian athletes in the tournament.

“The Federation did not send anyone. No one informed the Federation. It is likely that a few athletes went on their own initiative. We are also looking into this,” the public relations department told the Formula TV channel.