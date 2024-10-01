European Commission on the Foreign Agents Law

Gert Jan Koopman, the Director General of the European Commission for Neighborhood and Enlargement Negotiations, stated at a meeting of the Committee on Foreign Affairs in the European Parliament that the European Union has not abandoned the Georgian people, but it has real problems with the political course of the government.

According to Koopman, the European Union has not distanced itself from the people of Georgia, as the level of support for European values reaches 90 percent. However, the government’s policies contradict the values of the European Union.

Koopman also emphasized that a decisive factor in rectifying the situation should be the withdrawal of the “Foreign Agents Law.”

What Gert Jan Koopman said

“First of all, we all took pride in the fact that the country received candidate status last year, and it is clear that with the ‘Foreign Agents Law’ and a number of other events, it has distanced itself from the European Union.

When I say that the country has distanced itself from the European Union, it is important to clarify that the Georgian people have not distanced themselves from the EU. The level of support for the European Union and European values remains at 80-90 percent.

Therefore, the issue we are discussing concerns the government’s policies, which contradict the values of the European Union.”

It should also be noted that very little progress has been made in implementing the so-called nine recommendations. As a result, the European Council concluded that the process of Georgia’s accession to the EU is effectively suspended.

Naturally, we continue to provide clear guidance on what needs to be done to improve the situation, and it is evident that a key factor here must be the withdrawal of the “Foreign Agents Law,” which contradicts European values.

So, we have not abandoned the Georgian people; on the contrary, we have real problems with the political course of the government. I want to point out that elections will be held in Georgia next month.