Russia is pressuring Abkhazia

On October 4, a meeting took place in Moscow between the new Foreign Minister of Abkhazia, Sergey Shamba, and Russia’s Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov. The main topic was the stability and positive dynamics in Russian-Abkhaz relations.

Just recently, at the end of August, Russia had suspended payments of salary supplements to Abkhaz budget workers due to the republic’s failure to fulfill previously agreed obligations. Sergey Shamba referred to these measures as “sanctions.”

This time, instead of discussing unpleasant issues like the crisis, the ministers spoke about alliance and support. In particular, Lavrov promised that Russia would continue to protect Abkhazia and is not engaging in any intrigues with Georgia behind its back.

Lavrov sought to allay Abkhazia’s concerns

Sergey Lavrov emphasized that Abkhaz volunteers are fighting alongside Russia in Donbas, Ukraine, while citizens of the republic are providing humanitarian aid and hosting Russians, including children from Kursk, who have been forced to leave their homes.

In effect, the Russian Foreign Minister sought to allay public concerns in Abkhazia regarding the future prospects for resolving the Georgian-Abkhaz conflict.

In Abkhazia, there is growing unease over the noticeable warming of relations between Moscow and Tbilisi, especially since the ruling party, Georgian Dream, repeatedly claims that these efforts are aimed at restoring territorial integrity.

There are active discussions in Abkhazia about fears that Russia may simply “hand them over” to Georgia in exchange for loyalty.

However, Sergey Lavrov assured that “Moscow will continue to ensure the security of Abkhazia.”

“We take principled positions and promote agreements that will reliably ensure security and stability in the region based on the recognition of realities, including the independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia,” Lavrov stated.

“The West and Ukraine are pushing Georgia to open a second front“

In turn, Sergey Shamba stated that “Russia’s recognition of Abkhazia’s independence has opened up enormous opportunities for ensuring the security and development of the republic.”

“Before 2008, prior to Russia’s recognition of Abkhazia, our public consciousness was dominated by fears of renewed aggression from Georgia. However, after the agreements we reached, that threat has receded. People are now thinking about the economy and social issues.”

Shamba discussed the complex geopolitical situation in the region, mentioning that “Western countries and Ukraine are urging Georgia to open a second front.” He expressed hope that “Russian-Abkhaz cooperation will help Abkhazia navigate the difficult global situation.”

Moscow expects the approval of cooperation projects in Abkhazia that the public opposes

Lavrov also hinted at the unmet obligations and expressed hope that the “Russian-Abkhaz projects currently in progress will be swiftly agreed upon.”

The phrase “currently in progress” suggests that these projects are unpopular with the Abkhaz opposition and society, leading to delays in their approval.

In response, Sergey Shamba reminded that the Abkhaz side has fulfilled 27 out of 45 points in the program to harmonize Russian and Abkhaz legislation, despite significant opposition from society.

“We certainly have a complex domestic political situation, with a struggle of opinions. However, in the end, we all prioritize the interests of our state, so we will fulfill all obligations,” Shamba promised.

