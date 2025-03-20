Zourabichvili: Letter sent to European leaders requesting discussion on Georgia at European Council meeting

Zourabichvili and opposition address European Council

According to Salome Zourabichvili, the fifth president of Georgia, a letter was sent to European leaders requesting that Georgia be added to the agenda of the upcoming European Council meeting.

At a special briefing, Zourabichvili stated that Ukraine and new defense projects are currently on the agenda for the March 21 meeting, but Georgia is not mentioned as a topic for discussion.

The fifth president of Georgia, Salome Zourabichvili, clarified that this concern was the reason for sending the letter, which was jointly prepared by her and opposition groups in Georgia.

“Regardless of the European Council’s other priorities, it is clear to us that the current situation in Georgia must not be ignored,” Zourabichvili stated, referring to the growing repression in the country.

She also emphasized that Georgia’s crisis cannot be seen in isolation:

“This is part of a broader crisis unfolding across Europe, which has taken the form of war in Ukraine. In Georgia, it has taken a hybrid form—but it is still aggression. There is an ongoing struggle against Georgia’s independence, democracy, and European identity.”

Zourabichvili added that any discussion on Black Sea security must include Georgia as a key issue.

Zourabichvili and opposition address European Council