"Young diaspora ambassador" program brings together youth from around the world in Armenia

Twenty-eight young people, representatives of the Armenian diaspora from various countries around the world, took part in training sessions in Armenia as part of the “Young diaspora ambassador” program. Now in its fourth year, the program is organized by the office of the chief commissioner for diaspora affairs of Armenia.

The project brought together young adults aged 20 to 35 from 18 different countries. Following the training sessions held in Armenia, they will implement their individual projects in the countries where they reside.

They will have opportunities to work together, and, if needed, Armenian embassies in their countries will provide support. At the end of the course, participants told journalists that they are “ready to fully leverage their potential to carry out ambitious projects and contribute to strengthening the ties between their communities and their homeland.”

The program is designed to last one year

The program is designed to last one year. The “young diaspora ambassador” program, which included 15 days of training, will run through August 2025. This time, participants include Armenians from Russia, Belarus, France, Germany, Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, Czech Republic, Romania, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Georgia, Iran, Australia, the United States, Syria, and China.

According to the office of the chief commissioner for diaspora affairs, the program aims to:

provide young people with an understanding of the political, social, economic, and other challenges facing Armenia,

support their involvement in the life of their communities,

promote cooperation between young people from various diaspora communities and Armenia by fostering new knowledge, skills, connections, and opportunities for experience exchange.

Zareh Sinanyan, the chief commissioner for diaspora affairs, added that another goal is to create “a network of active young Armenian diaspora members.” He expressed hope that the program’s participants will become partners with his office across various countries.

Throughout the year, participants will take part in lectures, workshops, and visits to scientific, educational, and cultural centers, as well as a range of events across Armenia, including in regional areas.

“It’s important to see beyond what’s happening in Yerevan”

Diana Khojayan, who came from the Czech Republic, is the first Armenian to become a member of the Brno city council, where she serves on the legal affairs committee. She was particularly interested in the leadership courses and lectures on repatriation and the challenges faced by Armenian diaspora communities. She expressed appreciation for the opportunity to participate in events and meetings held both in the capital and in the regions:

“For us, it’s important to see beyond what’s happening in Yerevan. It’s incredibly valuable to engage with peers and understand the issues that concern young people not only in the capital but also in other regions.”

Diana Khojayan

The participant from the Czech Republic has already outlined her individual action plan. She intends to establish an Armenian online school, aiming to foster a sense of unity among Armenians living in the Czech Republic.

Diana also represents the local Armenian organization “Nairi”:

“Together with other organization members, we will organize engaging events to strengthen Armenian-Czech relations and create opportunities for cultural exchange. It’s important for Czechs to have a better understanding of our potential.”

Additionally, she plans to invite members of the municipal council from the Armenian city of Charentsavan to Brno. She believes it would be beneficial for them to meet their Czech counterparts and draw from their experiences to inform their work.

“I want to create an association that unites compatriots”

Silva Sahakyan came from the French city of Harfleur. A lawyer by profession, she earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Grenoble and then pursued her master’s studies at universities in Berlin and Lyon. According to Silva, Armenians living abroad and those residing in Armenia often have very different perspectives on many issues.

Participants of the project, with Silva Sahakyan in the center

Silva believes that the courses in which she and other program participants took part provided them with insights into their potential and how they can be beneficial to their homeland and community.

According to Silva, the Armenian youth in the diaspora possess significant potential and are willing to engage in ambitious projects.

She notes that the Armenian community in France is large and influential, and both the authorities and ordinary citizens hold a positive view of Armenians and appreciate their contributions to the country:

“We do not need to introduce ourselves to the local society; that is not an issue. However, we need to create a unified association that brings together local Armenians. I will dedicate all my efforts to establishing a common, pan-Armenian union focused on preserving identity away from our homeland.”

The project participant from France regrets that some young Armenians living in the country do not have a sufficient command of the Armenian language. This, she points out, applies to the fifth generation of Armenians who settled in France in the early 20th century:

“They need to feel that they are welcome back home, that they can contribute to Armenia with their knowledge.”

