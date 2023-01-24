fbpx
How young people in Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan see themselves and their neighbors in the region - Video

Young Georgians, Armenians and Azerbaijanis

JAMnews explores the world of youth in Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia through three video surveys. Five young residents of Baku, Yerevan and Tbilisi each answered the same questions:

  • What is patriotism, and what do “traditional values” mean to you?
  • Why do you think there was a war in Ukraine?
  • Russia or Europe and why?
  • What do you know about conflicts in neighboring countries?

Georgia

This survey was prepared by Nino Narimanishvili and Nino Memanishvili

Azerbaijan

This survey was prepared by Ulviyya Ali and Sevgi Ismailbeyli

Armenia

This survey was prepared by Grigor Harutyunyan and Arman Karajyan

