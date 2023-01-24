

Young Georgians, Armenians and Azerbaijanis

JAMnews explores the world of youth in Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia through three video surveys. Five young residents of Baku, Yerevan and Tbilisi each answered the same questions:

What is patriotism, and what do “traditional values” mean to you?

Why do you think there was a war in Ukraine?

Russia or Europe and why?

What do you know about conflicts in neighboring countries?

Georgia

This survey was prepared by Nino Narimanishvili and Nino Memanishvili

Azerbaijan



This survey was prepared by Ulviyya Ali and Sevgi Ismailbeyli

Armenia

This survey was prepared by Grigor Harutyunyan and Arman Karajyan

