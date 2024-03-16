Yerevan transport fares to rise in September

Yerevan transportation cost hike

The Yerevan City Hall has approved a project that will increase the cost of public transportation in the capital. Currently, a single trip costs 100 drams [about 25 cents], but starting from September 1st, a one-time ticket will be priced at 280 drams [about 70 cents]. This ticket can be used three times within 90 minutes.

Many residents of Yerevan are unhappy. They argue that it is unrealistic to use the transportation two or three times within 90 minutes. The nearly threefold increase in fare prices is what upsets the residents of Yerevan the most. Social media is buzzing with comments about rising prices, while salaries remain the same.

Here are details on the new tariff system and comments from social networks.

Monthly and annual passes are more cost-effective compared to other options

The City Hall offers the following options to the residents of Yerevan:

30-day tickets for 8,800 drams [just under $22].

90-day tickets for 23,600 drams [about $59].

Annual tickets for 88,000 drams [about $219].

With these passes, one can travel without any restrictions.

The project is expected to contribute to the modernization of the transport system, according to the ruling “Civil Contract” faction. They explain that it is not possible to maintain the new buses purchased by the city hall for just 100 drams. Currently, Yerevan has 878 buses, which constitute the updated fleet.

“By September, they will be joined by 170 new buses, 8.6 meters long, and 15 trolleybuses,” reported vice mayor Suren Grigoryan.

He also assured that the city hall continues to develop discounted packages for certain groups (students, socially vulnerable individuals) and is guided by international experience in this matter.

The former mayor opposes the transport fare increase

At the meeting of the Council of Elders (city municipality), where the introduction of new tariffs was being decided, the former mayor of Yerevan, Aik Marutyan, intended to participate. A month ago, he was stripped of his mandate for missing meetings without valid reasons, and he was not allowed to participate.

However, Marutyan’s opinion is known. He opposes the increase in transport fares and believes that the issue should be resolved through subsidies.

In response to this proposal, the current mayor of Yerevan, Tigran Avinyan, stated that the public transport sector is subsidized anyway, but to a “lesser extent.”

Two opposition factions of the Council of Elders (“Mother Armenia” and “National Progress”) boycotted the meeting to prevent a quorum, ensuring that the decision to raise fares would not be passed. Before the voting began, the opposition members expressed their protest in the meeting hall and left it. Two representatives of the opposition faction “Public Voice” participated in the meeting and voted “against.” However, the project received the necessary number of votes and was approved.

Opinions from Yerevan residents

Here’s what unhappy residents of the capital say about the approved project:

“Shame on you. Take a lesson from Georgia. Go there, see how well their transport works, with all the discounts. Reform and improve the situation, then raise the fares. An annual ticket in Tbilisi costs 38,000 drams [about $95], while in Yerevan it’s 88,000 drams [about $219].”

“People have low salaries, but transportation costs are high. Considering that schoolchildren and students, who have no income, also use public transport, this project is just robbery.”

“You can’t triple the fares for a service when people’s incomes have hardly changed. You all know who mainly uses the transport. Are you living under a rock?”

“More nonsense. Raise salaries along with the fares, so that ordinary workers can afford to use the transport and get to work.”

“Do you know what salaries people are earning? Peanuts. Why do city residents need this? People will just work and not eat, unable to support their families. Think before you make decisions.”