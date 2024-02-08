New cage-free shelter to be built for homeless dogs in Yerevan

Shelter for stray dogs in Yerevan

A shelter for stray dogs capable of accommodating 300 animals is slated for construction in Yerevan this year.

“The planning phase will be concluded in the coming days, following which we will initiate a tender for construction. We will then promptly commence the construction work,” affirmed Harutyun Arakelyan, the head of the Animal Care Center.

In 2023, a total of 3,436 dogs were brought to the clinic of this center. Of these, 2,045 underwent sterilization and vaccination against rabies, while 753 animals received revaccination against rabies. Additionally, 104 dogs found new homes through adoption.

“Dogs will not be kept in cages”

Harutyun Arakelyan emphasized that the shelter doesn’t involve confining animals in cages:

“We envision a shelter where animals will have access to food, water, medical services, and the freedom to move.”

The Animal Care Center currently offers medical care to homeless animals, including surgical and quarantine facilities. The new shelter will expand these services, providing thorough medical examinations and vaccinations for dogs under constant medical supervision.

Following the construction of this large shelter, the city’s mayor’s office plans to establish similar shelters in various neighborhoods of Yerevan.

“There are many issues, regulations are needed”

The director of the Animal Care Center addressed the issue of pet abandonment due to people’s irresponsible behavior. In 2024, the center plans to prioritize efforts to find new homes for these animals, as promised by Arakelyan.

“We are aiming to launch extensive campaigns to encourage prospective pet owners to adopt from our center rather than purchase from other sources,” stated Arakelyan.

Arakelyan emphasized the importance of addressing legislative gaps and formulating appropriate regulations. Meetings with members of parliament have already taken place, and the project has been submitted to the National Assembly. Representatives from the Yerevan Municipality also contributed to its development and provided input.

“The Yerevan community proposes to establish legislation outlining the procedures for pet ownership and the responsibilities of owners. We earnestly hope that penalties and fines will be imposed on owners for irresponsible treatment of animals,” the center’s director expressed.

