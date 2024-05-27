Georgian president introduced the "Georgian Charter" to unite all pro-Western forces. What does the charter propose?

What is Georgian Charter?

On May 26, Georgian president Salome Zourabichvili introduced the “Georgian Charter,” encouraging all pro-European opposition parties to cooperate. Zourabichvili emphasized that this agreement does not involve a unified electoral list or any form of political alliance.

The charter states that the parliament formed after the October elections will be temporary, holding only one session to make crucial decisions to return the country to the path of Euro-Atlantic integration, followed by early parliamentary elections under free and fair conditions.

Another key component of the charter is that the government responsible for implementing this action plan will be appointed by the president of Georgia.

“This is unity without unification, unity solely around this charter and its implementation, i.e., around a European future. This agreement does not require or imply a unified electoral list or any other necessary political alliances.

After signing this joint charter, the parties must determine their own electoral strategies and tactics,” said Salome Zourabichvili.

The president believes that the October parliamentary elections should decide “not whom we vote for, but what we vote for.”

The upcoming 2024 elections will serve as a de facto referendum where we must clearly answer whether we want to be in Europe or not, she said.

Opposition parties “Akhali,” “Lelo,” “European Georgia,” “Girchi – More Freedom,” and “Droa” have already joined the “Georgian Charter” presented by the president.

What is written in the “Georgian Charter” — Document

The “Georgian Charter” outlines the main demands of the pro-Western segment of Georgia‘s population. Essentially and in spirit, the document serves to implement key steps that are existentially significant for contemporary society.

The steps to be taken by the signatories of this charter align with item 9 of the recommendations given to Georgia by the European Council when the country was granted candidate status for European Union membership on December 14, 2023.

According to the European Commission’s report, Georgia must meet the following nine recommendations to begin EU accession negotiations: Combat disinformation and manipulation of information about the EU and European values from abroad.

Increase adherence to the EU’s foreign and security policy course.

Address political polarization, including through more inclusive legislative work with opposition parties in parliament, particularly on legislation related to Georgia’s European integration.

Ensure a fair electoral process, especially in 2024, fully implement OSCE recommendations, complete electoral reforms, and ensure adequate voter representation well before election day.

Ensure the institutional independence of the Central Election Administration, the National Bank, and the National Communications Commission.

Complete and implement judicial reform, including comprehensive reform of the High Council of Justice and the Prosecutor’s Office; fully implement the recommendations of the Venice Commission and ensure a transparent and inclusive process.

Combat corruption, ensure the institutional independence and impartiality of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, the Special Investigative Service, and the Personal Data Protection Service; implement the recommendations of the Venice Commission concerning these bodies within an inclusive process; build a solid track record in investigating corruption and organized crime cases.

Achieve progress in de-oligarchization, improve the action plan for implementing a multisectoral, systemic approach to de-oligarchization in accordance with the Venice Commission’s recommendations and through a transparent and inclusive process involving opposition parties and civil society.

Improve the protection of human rights by implementing an ambitious human rights strategy and ensuring freedom of assembly and expression; initiate impartial, effective, and timely investigations into threats against vulnerable groups, media workers, and activists, and hold organizers and perpetrators of violence accountable; consult and engage with civil society, allowing meaningful participation in legislative and policy processes and ensuring their freedom to operate.

Charter envisions the following steps:

1.Repealing laws detrimental to the European course of the country

We will immediately repeal all laws conflicting with the European path and recommendations. This includes the “Law on Transparency of Foreign Influence,” which is a Russian law, amendments made to the electoral code, so-called wiretapping laws, offshore laws, and others.

We will also annul politically motivated cases against demonstrators who participated in the 2024 protests; they will be granted amnesty.

2.Restoring trust in the justice system

Judicial system overhaul

Eliminating nepotism, assessing judges’ integrity and the source of their undeclared assets;

Scrutiny will extend to all judges whose politically motivated decisions undermined trust in the judiciary and damaged its reputation;

All members of the Constitutional Court, High Council of Justice, Supreme Court, chairs of the Court of Appeals and city courts will be reviewed;

Future judges will also be scrutinized. New judges will be appointed to address court congestion and breaches of trial deadlines;

Fully implementing electronic case distribution to remove political influence in the case allocation process;

Judges will be barred from holding administrative positions for a second term;

Strengthening the jury system mandate and expanding its jurisdiction over cases of significant public interest;

A comprehensive reform of the High Council of Justice will entail the following actions:

Additional powers will be rescinded, including: the right to disciplinary proceedings, which is a lever for persecuting judges; the right to elect chairs of administrative bodies;

The Judicial School will become independent from the Council;

Changes will be made to the Supreme Court judge selection process: the council will evaluate candidates solely based on constitutional criteria and present a full list to parliament, which will then select them.

Council members are prohibited from:

Holding other administrative positions;

Being eligible for re-election;

Non-judges will influence important council decisions.

3.Other priority reform steps will include:

Prosecution system:

The Attorney General will be elected by a high quorum and only for one term.

The Prosecution Council will be strengthened.

Security Service / Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA):

A fundamental reform of the Security Service and MIA will be conducted to decentralize power.

Effective parliamentary oversight will be established over the activities of each of these structures to protect them from political influence.

Special Investigation Service:

We will strengthen and provide real independence to protect the rights of citizens in cases of violence by law enforcement officials.

Anti-corruption Agency

We will separate executive power from the government and provide them with real tools of influence. They will primarily be endowed with investigative powers for corruption cases.

The agency head will be elected by the Georgian parliament and accountable to it.

National Bank

We will restore its independence, increase the number of board directors, and balance between executive and non-executive members.

We exclude the possibility of making individual decisions.

Orders by the head of the National Bank that contradict Georgia’s international obligations will be annulled.

Regulatory bodies

We will free them from political influence, and independent leaders will be democratically appointed.

Strengthening the electoral system

The following conditions will be established for fair and free elections:

The procedure for electing the chairman of the CEC and CEC staffing will be improved,

The threshold for entry into parliament will be lowered,

The possibility of creating blocs will be restored,

The funding system for parties will be reviewed,

The diaspora will be given the opportunity to participate in elections.

Creating a new political reality

We, the signatories of this charter, who will receive a mandate from the Georgian people in the parliamentary elections on October 26, 2024, pledge and promise to fulfill the conditions outlined in this charter by the end of the first spring session of parliament.

Upon its completion, early parliamentary elections will be prepared and held in free and fair conditions.

We also promise that the government responsible for implementing this action plan will be appointed by the President of Georgia.

