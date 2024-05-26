fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Foreign agents' law in Georgia
Foreign agents' law in Georgia

Prime minister of Georgia: "Despite the president's betrayal, we maintained peace for two years"

messenger vk-black email copy print

Georgia’s PM accused the president of betrayal

Despite the president’s betrayal, the Georgian government has upheld peace for two years,” stated Georgia’s prime minister, Irakli Kobakhidze, on May 26th at a solemn ceremony marking Independence Day. He also announced that “by 2030, Georgians should be living alongside their Abkhazian and Ossetian brothers and sisters.”

What did the Prime Minister of Georgia say?

Irakli Kobakhidze Georgia's PM accused the president of betrayal
Irakli Kobakhidze

“Over the past 34 years, Georgia has endured numerous trials. In the early 1990s, we faced three wars. From 2004 to 2012 [during the presidency of Mikheil Saakashvili — JAMnews], we experienced the loss of de facto independence.

Authoritarianism, agents ruling the country, a fourth war. The inexperience of society and the betrayal of politicians cost our country the temporary loss of 20 percent of its territory.

Since 2012 and up to the present day, we have experienced attempts to undermine Georgia’s sovereignty and independence, especially in the last four years.

The unity of the people and its government, along with prudent steps, have allowed us to maintain peace in the country for the past two years, despite existential threats and numerous betrayals, including the betrayal of the president of Georgia.”

In 1990, multiparty elections were held, and in 1991, Georgia declared the restoration of state independence. Since then, Georgia has been following a kind of ‘Moses path,’ which I am confident will lead us to the promised land.

Forty years after the restoration of Georgia’s independence, in 2030, let us live in our promised land, which is the ‘Georgian Dream’ [a wordplay on the ruling party’s name — JAMnews], together with our Abkhazian and Ossetian brothers and sisters. A united and strong Georgia should become a full member of the European family by 2030″.

Most read

1

"Two CSTO countries were involved in preparing Azerbaijan for war against us" - Pashinyan

2

Latest news in Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, summary. Live

3

Armenian villagers in Abkhazia apologized for "name substitution"

4

Discussing the Iranian president's helicopter crash: 'They won't hesitate to blame Azerbaijan'

5

US Congress may sanction authors of Georgia's 'foreign agents' law - WSJ, The Hill

6

Radio Liberty: 'The US has information that could damage the reputation of the Georgian political elite'

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews