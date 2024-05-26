Georgia’s PM accused the president of betrayal

“Despite the president’s betrayal, the Georgian government has upheld peace for two years,” stated Georgia’s prime minister, Irakli Kobakhidze, on May 26th at a solemn ceremony marking Independence Day. He also announced that “by 2030, Georgians should be living alongside their Abkhazian and Ossetian brothers and sisters.”

What did the Prime Minister of Georgia say?

“Over the past 34 years, Georgia has endured numerous trials. In the early 1990s, we faced three wars. From 2004 to 2012 [during the presidency of Mikheil Saakashvili — JAMnews], we experienced the loss of de facto independence.

Authoritarianism, agents ruling the country, a fourth war. The inexperience of society and the betrayal of politicians cost our country the temporary loss of 20 percent of its territory.

Since 2012 and up to the present day, we have experienced attempts to undermine Georgia’s sovereignty and independence, especially in the last four years.

The unity of the people and its government, along with prudent steps, have allowed us to maintain peace in the country for the past two years, despite existential threats and numerous betrayals, including the betrayal of the president of Georgia.”

In 1990, multiparty elections were held, and in 1991, Georgia declared the restoration of state independence. Since then, Georgia has been following a kind of ‘Moses path,’ which I am confident will lead us to the promised land.

Forty years after the restoration of Georgia’s independence, in 2030, let us live in our promised land, which is the ‘Georgian Dream’ [a wordplay on the ruling party’s name — JAMnews], together with our Abkhazian and Ossetian brothers and sisters. A united and strong Georgia should become a full member of the European family by 2030″.