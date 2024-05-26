"In Europe, there is no party of war; war is Russian imperialism," said Georgia's President on Independence Day

President of Georgia speech for Europe against Russia

“In Europe, there is no party of war; the party of war is Russian imperialism,” declared President Salome Zurabishvili during the Independence Day ceremony on May 26.

She urged everyone to remember that the European Council hears the voice of the Georgian people, which is why the country was granted EU candidate status. “Do not despair, for it has always been you who have preserved the country’s independence,” she addressed the nation.

At the same ceremony, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze called Salome Zurabishvili a “traitor” and claimed that the government had managed to maintain the country’s independence despite the president’s betrayal.

What the President of Georgia said:

“A specter of Russia looms over us”

“I believe, and I want to assure you, that we are not at a dead end, we are not moving in circles. There is no place for hopelessness and nihilism, because the fate of our country is in our hands, and we must find the solution ourselves.

Today, as the specter of Russia looms over us, maintaining relations with Europe and America is the true path to our independence.

Those who sabotage and damage this path trample on the secure future of the country, the path to becoming a full-fledged member of the free and democratic world.”

[…] “The European Union, by its very nature, is created for peace. There is no party of war in Europe; not a single war has been started by an EU country since its inception. Instead, there is one real party of war, and only one, which we see today on our occupied territories – Russian imperialism.

The European Union stands as a union of free nations, within which our country has the opportunity to maintain its independence in a peaceful and secure environment.”

“Do not succumb to despair; it is your efforts that have brought us independence so far”

“I know how much you hurt for our country today, and I understand the emotions with which you are listening to me now. It feels as if our nation’s independence and European future are under threat.

Do not succumb to despair; this country and its independence have been brought about by you, the citizens of this nation. Today, it is up to us to strengthen and fortify it.

It is no coincidence that, at this critical time for Georgia, the country’s president is a descendant of the emigration that fought for and prepared Georgia’s independence, declared on May 26, 1918. It may also be no coincidence that today, the country’s president is someone who peacefully led the withdrawal of Russian troops.”

“It astonishes me that I must explain who our enemies are and who our friends are”

“We embarked on this path 33 years ago, and throughout this journey, our European and American friends have always stood by our side, supporting the building and development of our state. They have supported us morally, politically, financially, and institutionally.

Today, it astonishes me that I have to convince some people about who our enemies are and who our friends are.

We know who took our territories, who violated our territorial integrity, and who defends our sovereignty and the policy of non-recognition. We know who banned the teaching of the Georgian language and who recognized and protected the Georgian alphabet. We know who destroyed our schools and who built them. We know who blocks the doors of our churches and who helps us restore and preserve our churches and monasteries.

We know who rejected and banned Georgian wine and who appreciated and recognized Georgia as the birthplace of wine. We know whose assistance has modernized our military to international standards, and whose support has strengthened our agriculture. The list goes on, and it is clear what harm our enemies have done and what good our friends have provided.

This is why the foreign policy course reflected in our constitution is our irreplaceable future.”

“The upcoming elections will hold the same significance for Georgia as they did in 1918”

“In this region and geopolitical climate, peaceful processes are our only solution. Revolution, coups, and destabilization are not and cannot be the answer.

We know well that these actions benefit only our enemies externally and internally serve to portray peaceful processes as subversive, fostering fear, repression, and ultimately strengthening authoritarian regimes. The path to maintaining stability lies solely through elections.

Elections are the sole measure and test of our democracy and readiness for EU membership.

In these elections, we face a crucial choice: a European, democratic, and independent Georgia, or a Russian-style, authoritarian, and isolated Georgia.

Such a choice is akin to a national referendum. Therefore, the upcoming elections will be as significant for this country as the elections of 1918 or the referendum of 1991—historical decisions for the nation. The voice and will of the people must revive the Georgian nation and restore faith in ourselves and our potential.”

“No one should ever drag an athlete into the whirlwind of politics”

“No one should ever drag a free athlete into the whirlwind of politics. It is characteristic of totalitarian regimes to claim athletes’ victories, to appropriate their medals and successes as if they were the achievements of the ruling party.

These victories belong not to the regime but to the athletes and, by extension, to the entire country. We share in the joy and pride when they represent Georgia, its flag, and its anthem before the world.”

