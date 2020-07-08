US may make 15% of aid to Georgia contingent on reforms

A US House subcommittee has published a proposal to make 15% of US aid to Georgia for 2021 contingent on the latter’ s progress in taking effective steps to strengthen democratic institutions, fight corruption and ensure the rule of law for the private sector, including the rights of foreign businessmen, their financial interests and investment protection.

In total, the US plans to allocate Georgia 132 million dollars. Accordingly, Georgia may lose 20 million.

The bill also states that the suspension of assistance does not apply to programs that promote democracy, the rule of law, civil society, or the fight against gender-based violence.

Per the bill, the US Secretary of State would have the right to refuse to impose the restrictions if he proves that it is necessary for the national interests of the United States.