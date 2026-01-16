US embassy in Georgia answers key questions on suspension of immigrant visas

The US Embassy in Georgia has issued a statement on the temporary suspension of immigrant visa issuance and answered frequently asked questions on the matter.

On 14 January, the US Department of State announced a temporary suspension of immigrant visa issuance for citizens of 75 countries, including Georgia.

Frequently asked questions:

What will happen to my immigrant visa interview date if it has already been scheduled?

Applicants can still submit visa applications and attend interviews. The consulate will continue to schedule interview appointments. However, it will not issue immigrant visas during the suspension period.

Are there any exceptions?

The suspension does not apply to dual nationals who apply using a valid passport from a country that is not on the list.

Will this suspension affect my current visa?

No. Authorities have not cancelled valid immigrant visas. For questions related to entry into the United States, applicants should contact the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Does the suspension apply to tourist visas?

No. The pause applies only to immigrant visas. Tourist visas do not fall under this category.

“President Trump has made it clear that immigrants must be financially self-sufficient and must not become a financial burden on American taxpayers,” the statement from the embassy says. “The US Department of State is conducting a comprehensive review of all policies, regulations and guidance. The aim is to ensure that immigrants from high-risk countries do not rely on public assistance in the United States and do not become a burden on society.”

The embassy says the suspension will take effect on 21 January 2026. It will apply to citizens of 75 countries, including Georgia.

The list includes Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Azerbaijan, the Bahamas, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belize, Bhutan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Myanmar, Cambodia, Cameroon, Cabo Verde, Colombia, Côte d’Ivoire, Cuba, the Republic of the Congo, the Dominican Republic, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Fiji, the Gambia, Georgia, Ghana, Grenada, Guatemala, Guinea, Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Jamaica, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Lebanon, Liberia, Libya, Moldova, Mongolia, Montenegro, Morocco, Nepal, Nicaragua, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Pakistan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Russia, Rwanda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, Thailand, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Uruguay, Uzbekistan and Yemen.

