US Congressman Joe Wilson on Georgia crisis

Republican Congressman and Chairman of the U.S. Helsinki Commission Joe Wilson believes that the Georgian Dream party has “completely misguided views” about Donald Trump, emphasizing that Trump supports freedom and democracy and backs leaders like Salome Zourabichvili. Wilson made these remarks in an interview with the Georgian bureau of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

On December 29, the inauguration of Mikheil Kavelashvili, appointed president by the ruling Georgian Dream party, took place in the Georgian Parliament. Kavelashvili became the first Georgian president not elected by the people. His legitimacy is not recognized by the opposition, civil society, or non-governmental organizations. Western partners of Georgia also refrained from congratulating him on his appointment. On the day of the inauguration, thousands gathered in support of Salome Zourabichvili, whom a significant portion of the public considers the country’s only legitimate leader.

According to Joe Wilson, Salome Zourabichvili is the legitimate president of Georgia, a view shared by many Americans.

“We had hoped to prevent Putin’s interference in Georgia’s political system, but unfortunately, that didn’t happen. Everyone in America, even within the Biden administration, is thinking about this today.

There is a belief that the current situation in Georgia is the result of [Russian] interference and subversive activity, which is particularly concerning for us as Trump supporters,” Wilson stated.

The congressman also noted that in May 2024, Georgia’s Prime Minister attended the funeral of Iran’s president. Wilson warned that if Donald Trump returns to the White House, he will be informed about Georgian Dream‘s cooperation with “the Tehran regime,” which could lead to new sanctions.

I believe Georgian Dream has a completely misguided view of Donald Trump. He is a supporter of freedom and democracy and backs leaders like President Zourabichvili, who speaks out against war criminal Putin. Yes, Trump advocates for negotiations, but when he sees that agreements are unattainable, he takes decisive action, Wilson emphasized.

Wilson reminded that on January 3, 2025, the new U.S. Congress will convene, during which he plans to introduce the MEGOBARI Act. This legislation outlines substantial financial and economic assistance for Georgia, conditional on its return to a democratic path of development.