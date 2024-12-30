fbpx
'What's happening in Georgia is hybrid war waged by Russia' – interview with former special forces officer

Interview with former Georgian special forces officer

Former senior officer of the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs’ Special Operations Department, Irakli Shaishmelashvili, stated in an interview that the current events in the country are part of a hybrid war waged by Russia.

Shaishmelashvili does not rule out that the order to disperse the ongoing pro-European protests is being issued directly by Bidzina Ivanishvili, honorary chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream party.

Colonel Irakli Shaishmelashvili previously headed the Operational Planning Division of the Special Operations Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (Special Forces). In early December 2024, he resigned, citing personal reasons, and soon after, he left Georgia with his family. According to him, the departure was prompted by threats to murder his family members, including his young son, after stepping down from his position.

“What is happening today is a hybrid war waged by Russia in Georgia. Unfortunately, our current government is not opposing this war but is poisoning society, including its own voters, with disinformation and lies. The information space is completely polluted,” Shaishmelashvili stated.

Irakli Shaishmelashvili does not rule out that the order to disperse the pro-European protests in Tbilisi comes directly from Bidzina Ivanishvili.

“It is quite possible that the order comes directly from Ivanishvili. I wouldn’t exclude that he is in contact with the heads of other agencies, such as the Minister of Internal Affairs,” Shaishmelashvili stated.

The former special forces officer explained that police officers will not act without a direct order. Accordingly, the directive for the harsh suppression of protests was issued from higher up:

“There might be isolated cases of misconduct or excessive force by individual officers. But systematically, in groups, on a mass scale, and repeatedly? No.”

Additionally, Irakli Shaishmelashvili claimed that individuals not affiliated with law enforcement or security structures also participated in the dispersals.

