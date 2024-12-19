Georgian Interior Minister faces US sanctions following UK measures

US sanctions against Georgian Interior Minister

Georgian Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri and Deputy Director of the Department of Special Assignments Mirza Kezevadze have been added to the U.S. Treasury Department’s Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) List.

The SDN List is a sanctions and embargo measure imposed by the U.S. government against terrorist organizations, individuals, entities, and their beneficial owners, certain authoritarian regimes, and international criminals (such as drug traffickers). The list is managed by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) under the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

According to the US Department of State‘s announcement, Georgia’s Interior Ministry is responsible for “brutal and violent crackdowns on members of the media, opposition, and protesters, including during demonstrations throughout 2024.”

“The Department of State is also taking further steps to impose visa restrictions on additional Georgian individuals and their family members, including law enforcement and security officials who were involved in the violence against protesters, and municipal government officials who abused their power to restrict fundamental freedoms, including the right to vote without coercion or intimidation.”

The announcement also expressed “strong condemnation” by the US of Georgian authorities’ “ongoing, brutal, and unjustified violence against Georgian citizens, including peaceful protesters, media members, human rights activists, and opposition figures.”

We stand with the people of Georgia and remain committed to promoting accountability for those complicit in human rights abuses and undermining their democratic future,” the statement concluded.

It also noted that today’s move by Washington was coordinated with the United Kingdom, which earlier on December 19 imposed sanctions on five senior Georgian officials, including Vakhtang Gomelauri, his deputy, and three other security officials.

According to the British government, these five individuals are responsible for brutal attacks on journalists and peaceful protest participants.

The sanctions follow the UK’s decision last week to suspend all support programs for the Georgian government, including in the defense sector, and to limit cooperation with the ruling Georgian Dream party.

Earlier, on September 16, the U.S. Department of the Treasury imposed sanctions on the head of the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs’ Department of Special Assignments, Zviad Kharazishvili, and his deputy, Miller Lagazauri.