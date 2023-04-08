US citizen not allowed to enter Georgia

US citizen banned from entering Georgia

Jameson Marshall Comins, an American citizen who specializes in Eurasian affairs, was not allowed to enter Georgia. The head of the State Security Service of Georgia, Grigol Liluashvili, confirmed that Comins’ activities were connected “with a destructive group that rioted at rallies in Tbilisi on March 7-8 against the law on foreign agents.”

According to the head of the SBU, the US embassy did not consult with the SBU regarding the ban on their citizen from entering Georgia, and “probably [the US embassy] knows very well why he was not allowed into Georgia.”

Marshall Comins, according to his official website, is a specialist in Russia and Eurasia. He is a senior advisor and his work includes strategic consulting, international advocacy, crisis management and complex problem solving.

“The US Embassy did not contact us about why we did not let this particular person in. I don’t know the reason, they probably know very well why… [this happened] after his activities were exposed here,” Liluashvili said.

He said he did not know if there was a connection between Comins’ ban and the US State Department’s imposition of sanctions on four high-ranking Georgian judges.

“I cannot tell you whether the sanctions are directly related to this incident or not. Ask the American side about this,” Liluashvili said.

On March 7, the bill “On Transparency of Foreign Influence” was adopted by the parliament in the first reading by 76 votes against 13.

Then, according to the procedure, both bills were sent to the Venice Commission.

The process was accompanied by rallies on Rustaveli Avenue in Tbilisi. After the adoption of the bill in the first reading, the protest swelled to many thousands. Authorities twice dispersed tens of thousands of people with tear gas and water cannons.

All organizations and politicians, both in Georgia and abroad, call this bill a Russian model and say that its adoption will be a huge obstacle for the country on its way to the European Union.

Then on March 9, the ruling party said it was withdrawing the bill. On March 10, during the second reading in Parliament, the majority voted to reject it. This time 35 deputies voted against, one supported.

One of the authors of the bill, Dmitry Khundadze, said that by not adopting this law, Georgian society “missed an opportunity.”

The parliamentary majority rejected the widely-abhorred law on foreign agents in its second reading.

Dmitry Khundadze, one of the authors of the bill, says that by not passing this law society “missed an opportunity.” On the morning of March 9, the ruling Georgian Dream party announced the withdrawal of the Russian draft law on the transparency of foreign influence.

