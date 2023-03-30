Another critic of Putin not allowed into Georgia

Another Putin critic barred from Georgia

Another Russian human rights activist and critic of Putin, Daryana Gryaznova, was not allowed into Georgia, as she told Formula TV.

Gryaznova has been living and working in Georgia since 2021. She was returning to Georgia from Istanbul, but she was not let through at the border. Gryaznova defends citizens persecuted in Russia.

According to Graznova, Georgian border guards refused to let her into the country, without explanation. She believes Russian intelligence and the Georgian authorities are cooperating with respect to barring Russian critics from entering Georgia.

“Logically, the Georgian authorities would have list. For many years I did not engage in social activities because I lived in Russia, where I was persecuted. I left the country as soon as the first stalemate arose. I’m interested to know what information the Georgian government has on me. There is reason to suspect that the Russian and Georgian authorities are cooperating with each other and exchanging lists of undesirable persons,” Gryaznova says.

In recent months many Kremlin critics from Russia and elsewhere have been denied entry to Georgia without explanation.

One of these cases occurred with the journalist of the Dozhd TV channel Alexandra Shevchenko. She was “deployed” from the border on December 14.

On September 5 Vasily Krestyaninov, a Russian photojournalist and Kremlin critic, was not allowed into Georgia.

On July 20, Russian blogger Alexei Romanov was not allowed to enter the country at a checkpoint in Sadakhlo on the border with Armenia.

On June 16, Georgia did not let Kabardino-Balkarian blogger Insu Lander through the border, against whom criminal prosecution continues in Russia.

When Lander tried to cross the border she was detained by Georgian border guards and interrogated for two hours. Then she was given a document which stated she was not allowed across “for other reasons.”

Follow us – Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

On March 5, Mikhail Fishman, a journalist from the Russian opposition television company Dozhd, spoke of his unsuccessful trip to Georgia. He was also not allowed to enter the country, being turned back at Tbilisi International Airport. No explanation was given.

On January 31, Russian oppositionist Dmitry Gudkov was not allowed into Georgia. Prior to this, Russian politician Lyubov Sobol and journalist Ilya Azar, as well as Ukrainian journalist Dmitry Gordon, were not allowed into Georgia.

David Frenkel, a journalist from the Russian independent activist media group Mediazona, was also expelled from Georgia.

In addition, several members of Russian opposition parties who are not actively involved in Georgia, and not known to the general public, have been barred from entering Georgia without explanation. Neither law enforcement nor the government have given any comment on this matter.