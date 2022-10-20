Ukraine imposes sanctions on Ivanishvili's brother



Sanctions on members of the Ivanishvili family

Alexander, brother of alleged shadow ruler of Georgia Bidzina Ivanishvili, his wife Ketevan Kharaishvili, his aunt Ucha Mamatsashvili, and his son Tate Mamatsashvili have been placed on a list of sanctions signed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, published on his website.

Ukrainian sanctions affect 3,800 individuals and legal entities. Among those sanctioned are former president of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych, former defense minister Pavel Lebedev, and oligarchs Sergei Kurchenko and Oleg Deripaska.

What do sanctions mean?



The sanctions include a freezing of assets, including property owned directly or indirectly.

Those under sanction are prohibited from exporting capital outside Ukraine, acquiring and privatizing land, transferring or selling property, and trading in or shipping resources.

The sanctions consist of thirteen points and their duration is set for ten years:

1) blocking of assets – temporary deprivation of the right to use and dispose of assets belonging to an individual or legal entity;

2) complete cessation of trading operations;

3) partial or complete termination of resource shipment, flights and transportation through the territory of Ukraine;

4) withdrawing capital from Ukraine;

5) suspension of economic and financial obligations;

6) cancellation or suspension of licenses and other permits;

7) privatization, lease of state property by residents of a foreign state and persons directly or indirectly controlled by residents of a foreign state or acting in their interests;

8) prohibition or restriction of entry of foreign non-military and military ships into the internal waters, ports and airspace of Ukraine;

9) making investments in a foreign state, issuing permits for placing currency values ​​on accounts and deposits in the territory of a foreign state, issuing licenses from the National Bank;

10) termination of issuance of permits for the import or export of currency to/from Ukraine to/from a foreign state;

11) transfer of technologies, rights to objects of intellectual property;

12) confiscation of state awards of Ukraine and other insignia;

13) ownership of land.

The Security Council of Ukraine and the National Bank monitor compliance with the sanctions.

The coordinator of the international working group on Russian sanctions created by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and former US ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul said in early July that the group was considering sanctions against citizens of Georgia, although names were not given at the time.

On September 8, a USAID document was published stating that Georgian oligarchs were seizing power in Georgia.

USAID was referring to the period after 2012, with the rise of “oligarchs” and their influence over state institutions, with consequent impunity for corrupt officials.

Ukraine included the founder of the Georgian Dream and former Prime Minister of Georgia, Bidzina Ivanishvili, on a list of individuals to be sanctioned on October 5. The information was published on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and a special sanctions group of the Anti-Corruption Agency.

Among the reasons for inclusion on the list was support for Russia’s war in Ukraine.

