Kelly Degnan confirms having met with Bidzina Ivanishvili

US Ambassador to Georgia Kelly Degnan confirms having met with Bidzina Ivanishvili and says there was never any discussion between them about Georgia involving itself in the war. The ambassador stated this in an interview with the Interpressnews agency.

Degnan said she met with ruling party founder Ivanishvili on March 21. Their meeting focused on the US-Georgia strategic partnership and American efforts to support the development of Georgia’s security, economy, and democracy.

“I’ll say it very clearly so that no one else has any questions ⁠— there was never any talk of Georgia’s participation in the Russian war against Ukraine, or “blackmail”, or actions related to a delay in transferring money to Mr. Ivanishvili. You should address these questions to him or to those specific banks,” the ambassador said.

She said the list of people subject to US sanctions is public, and the Treasury Department website has a searchable list where banks, the media and the general public can check who is and is not subject to financial sanctions. Any discussion of Swiss bank accounts detracts from important work, Degnan says:

“As Mr. Ivanishvili noted in his July 27 statement, this is a private matter between him and the financial institution.”

Kelly Degnan once again clarifies that the West has never tried to “draw Georgia into the war”.

“As we have told the leaders of Georgia from the very beginning, we understand the sensitive position of Georgia, based on the occupation of the Georgian territory by Russia and Georgia’s own experience in relation to Russian aggression. Those who repeat this narrative are doing Russia’s work and in doing so are trying to divide Georgia at a critical moment in its democratic development,” Degnan said.

Degnan weighs in on polarization

The Ambassador also mentioned polarization in the country and noted that certain politicians are hindering Georgia’s European future.

According to Degnan, she heard during meetings with people in the regions that they were upset because of the polarization. As Degnan says, the vast majority of Georgian citizens have opted for a European future that is “more democratic, more prosperous and secure,” and that future is being thwarted by political leaders who spend more time attacking each other than addressing issues that matter to the people.

“Like, for example, high unemployment, rising prices and education. Georgia’s political leaders must put Georgia’s path to the European Union and the country’s interests above their partisan differences.”

She also noted that unity is the best way forward, and the reduction of polarization is one of the 12 points that Georgia received as recommendations from the European Union in order to obtain the status of a candidate for membership.

“As we have repeatedly said, it is important that the leaders of Georgia put their differences aside and unite for the Euro-Atlantic future of the people of Georgia. I hope that through transparent and inclusive processes, including civil society recommendations, the ruling party and opposition parties will develop concrete practical proposals in line with the EU recommendations,” the ambassador said.

Ivanishvili also confirms meeting

A letter released yesterday by former Georgian Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili, founder of the ruling party, says he met with the US ambassador to Georgia.

As Ivanishvili explains, the meeting took place at the request of the ambassador on March 21 and “lasted about three hours.” The letter also mentions that there are certain forces “trying to drag Georgia into the war.”

Ivanishvili says he left politics a year and a half ago and has remained completely faithful to this decision ever since. Ivanishvili also points out that the Swiss bank created problems for him due to Georgia not entering the war.

Although this is Ivanishvili’s first public statement since the start of the war in Ukraine, he does not address the war itself and Russian aggression in the letter. “The most difficult political situation in the region” is how he refers to events.

On February 11, 2021, after winning the parliamentary elections [which the opposition boycotted], Ivanishvili retired from politics for the second time — now for good, as he says.

According to Ivanishvili, the main reason is that “virtually all the goals he declared have been achieved.”

Ivanishvili is the wealthiest man in Georgia. Forbes estimates his assets at $4.8 billion.

