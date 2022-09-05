Ukraine demands sanctions on Bidzina Ivanishvili and his circle



Ukraine puts Bidzina Ivanishvili on sanctions list

Ukraine has placed Bidzina Ivanishvili, founder of the ruling Georgian Dream party and former Prime Minister of Georgia, and some of his associates on its list of candidates for sanctions. The list itself was distributed on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the sanctions group of the Anti-Corruption Agency.

The reason for inclusion on the list is support for the war unleashed by Russia in Ukraine. It is also noted that those on the list are associated with Russian oligarch Yevtushenkov.

Along with Ivanishvili, his brother Alexander Ivanishvili, and their family members Ucha Mamatsashvili and the latter’s son Tite Mamatsashvili were also included.

Published by order of Ukraine by a group of international experts on the effectiveness of sanctions, the complete list is as follows:

• Bidzina Ivanishvili

• Alexander Ivanishvili

• Ketevan Kharaidze

• Irakli Rukhadze

• Giorgi Kapanadze

• Ucha Mamatsashvili

• Tite Mamatsashvili

• Vano Chkhartishvili

• David Khidasheli

• Sulkhan Papashvili

• Levan Vasadze

• Otar Fartskhaladze

The sanctions working group includes former US Ambassador to Ukraine John Herbst, former US Assistant Secretary of State David Kramer, senior Ukrainian government officials and representatives of non-governmental organizations.

Elene Khoshtaria, leader of the Droa party, says that “these are the people through whom Ivanishvili informally rules the country, destroys democratic foundations and the European perspective.”

As the leader of Droa notes, this is a thorough and reasonable list. She maintains that these are not just names, but direct arguments as to why sanctions should be imposed on these people:

“This is great work by our non-governmental sector, political parties, all journalists, the investigative work they have done, which has finally received this internationally recognized expression.”

