Transgender women attacked in Tbilisi

A group of drunk individuals beat up and robbed four transgender women in Tbilisi late in the evening on August 4.

The attackers were able to escape before the police arrived. The victims were taken to the hospital.

The victims say the rights of transgender people remain unprotected in Georgia, and that they are often the victims of aggression.

Police have arrested one of the attackers.

“The investigation revealed that the detainee inflicted physical and verbal abuse on two transgender women on the territory near the circus and fled from the scene,” the ministry of internal affairs said in a statement.

The detainee has plead guilty. His charge comes with a prison sentence of up to two years.