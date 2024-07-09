Founder of the persecuted Azerbaijani media does not have cancer. Family doubts the results of the "prison" biopsy

Toplum TV case – Alasgar Mammadli

The results of the analysis of biomaterial taken from the well-known media law expert Alasgar Mammadli, who has been in detention in Azerbaijan for four months in the ‘Toplum TV case,’ have been disclosed. According to the biopsy results, the tumor in his throat is benign.

However, both Mammadli himself and his relatives are suspicious of the announced results.

Alasgar Mammadli

On June 22, needle biopsy of the tumor detected in the thyroid gland was performed on the founder of the online publication Toplum TV, Alasgar Mammadli, who is currently held in Baku Pre-trial Detention Center No. 1. The procedure took place at a private clinic (West Hospital) following repeated demands from Mammadli himself, his family members, and lawyers. However, neither the family nor the lawyers were informed about the examination, and thus, no one was able to be present with him.

Later, Mammadli reported that he was not allowed to undergo examination by the doctor of his choice and that he was poorly treated during the procedure.

“In fact, law enforcement officers prevented the court’s decision on the examination from being carried out. Many police officers, prosecutors, and other law enforcement officials entered the operating room and hindered the participation of doctors requested by Alasgar and mentioned in the court decision. Since then, the reliability of the biopsy results has been questionable for us,” said Nasimi Mammadli, Alasgar Mammadli’s brother.

On July 5, Alasgar Mammadli lodged a complaint with the UN Human Rights Committee regarding this matter.

After the announcement of the biopsy results, Nasimi Mammadli told Voice of America that he spoke with his brother over the phone on July 8.

“Alasgar called from detention and informed me that the biopsy results were announced last weekend. It was reported that the detected tumor corresponds to a cystic-degenerative benign follicular nodule. While the benign nature of the tumor is good news for us, there are serious grounds to doubt the accuracy of the results.

An hour before Alasgar’s arrest, he underwent an ultrasound examination at a private clinic. At that time, a heterogeneous peripheral vascularized nodule TIRADS III measuring 23 mm was found in the left lobe of the thyroid gland (with a 50-75% probability of cancer). Additionally, other blood tests indicated the possibility of a potentially dangerous tumor. The endocrine surgeon recommended taking blood tests for 10 medical components alongside the biopsy.

However, law enforcement officials did not allow him to undergo other tests when they performed the biopsy. Therefore, the biopsy results did not satisfy Alasgar and his family. These results are insufficient for an accurate diagnosis. The endocrine surgeon also stated that there is a discrepancy between the ultrasound and biopsy results. In addition to the thyroid biopsy, he recommended immediate testing for TSH, FT4, thyroglobulin, bilirubin fractions, GGT, ALT, AST, amylase, glucose, HbA1c, creatinine, and a complete blood count. He did not rule out the need for surgical intervention,” he said.

Nasimi Mammadli reported that his brother is suffering from suffocation.

“The tumor in his throat has grown significantly. We do not consider the biopsy results reliable. Given the harsh control and cruel treatment by law enforcement, we believe that undergoing surgery under these conditions is life-threatening. It’s better to remain in isolation with pain than to undergo another humiliating examination. One of the country’s most enlightened intellectuals is illegally held in prison without guilt, evidence, or proof of wrongdoing, and he is ill. Unfortunately, there are no forces in the country that can stop this injustice,” he said.

Nasimi Mammadli added that during their phone conversation, Alasgar Mammadli’s voice was weak and tired:

“The throat tumor is causing him difficulty sleeping, he is struggling to breathe, and suffering from insomnia. The hot weather, suffocation, and constant headaches are seriously complicating his condition.”

From March 6-8, 2024, nine employees of Toplum TV and its partner organization, the Institute of Democratic Initiatives, were detained on charges of smuggling foreign currency. Seven individuals were arrested, while two were placed under police control.

Among them was Alasgar Mammadli, the founder of Toplum TV, who was apprehended by police in the courtyard of a clinic where he had gone on March 8 for an examination regarding a thyroid tumor.