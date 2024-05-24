Toplum TV founder Alasgar Mammadli celebrated his 56th birthday in prison

Alasgar Mammadli in prison

Renowned Azerbaijani media law expert and founder of the independent online television network Toplum TV, Alasgar Mammadli, is celebrating his 56th birthday in prison. Despite serious health issues, the court once again extended his detention. His relatives are concerned that he cannot undergo medical examinations, and for almost three months now, it has been urgent to determine the nature of the tumor in his throat. There is a possibility that Mammadli has cancer.

On May 24th, the Khatai District Court of Baku once again denied Alasgar Mammadli’s request for house arrest, as reported by his lawyers.

“We filed a motion requesting his transfer to house arrest. This is a humanitarian issue, more so for urgent biopsy than for his freedom. Last time we made a similar request, the investigative authorities undertook to provide Alasgar Mammadli with the opportunity to undergo a biopsy. So, we withdrew the motion back then.

But that didn’t happen. We had to refile the motion for his transfer to house arrest. I want to remind you again that this is not about freedom but about life and death. However, our motion was rejected once again.

Although we were promised again that he would be examined by a personal physician, we do not believe it. We intend to appeal this court decision,” said one of Mammadli’s lawyers, Agil Lahij.

The lawyer also stated that an application has already been filed with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to ensure effective medical assistance for Alasgar Mammadli.

According to his relatives, Mammadli’s condition continues to deteriorate; however, the court did not grant the defense’s motion. Additionally, he is not being provided with the opportunity to undergo a thyroid tumor examination.

“The treatment prescribed by the doctor has ended, but a new one has not begun. Alasgar’s tests were taken 10 days ago, but he has not been informed of the results, so he cannot start a new treatment course. Alasgar was promised a biopsy, and they even asked him where he wanted to take this test, but nothing has been done,” said Nasimi Mammadli a few days ago.

“Today we talked to Alasgar on the phone. His voice has noticeably changed. Apparently, due to the tumor’s enlargement, it is putting pressure on the vocal cords. And there have been no examination results for three weeks,” wrote Gunay Mammadli, Alasgar Mammadli’s wife, on social media.

Alasgar Mammadli was detained in early March 2024 right in front of the clinic where he was supposed to undergo a biopsy to diagnose the nature of his thyroid tumor.

On March 8th, the media law expert was arrested for four months on charges of smuggling. Since then, despite numerous appeals to the penitentiary service, the biopsy has still not been conducted.

Earlier on March 6th, seven representatives of Toplum TV, the Institute of Democratic Initiatives, and the political platform “III Republic” were detained. Five of them were placed in custody, while two were released under police supervision. A couple of days later, two more individuals, including Alasgar Mammadli, were detained and subsequently arrested in the same case.

They are all accused under Article 206.3.2 (smuggling committed by a group of individuals in advance) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan. This charge carries a penalty of imprisonment for a term of five to eight years.

International organizations have called for an end to the criminal prosecution of those arrested in the Tolum TV case and other media outlets in Azerbaijan, including Abzas Media and Kanal-13.