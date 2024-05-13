Azerbaijan. Relatives of Toplum TV case detainees worry about their health

ToplumTV case in Azerbaijan

Relatives of Alasgar Mammadli and Ruslan Izzetli, arrested in the “Toplum TV case” in Azerbaijan, are worried about their health. They claim that their right to medical care is being ignored, jeopardizing their lives. Meanwhile, the UN Committee Against Torture has expressed concern over reports that human rights defenders and journalists in the country continue to face physical and judicial pressure, and in some cases, torture and cruel treatment.

“Alasgar Mammadli’s condition has worsened”

The health condition of Alasgar Mammadli, a well-known media law expert and founder of the independent online television Toplum TV, who is in detention, has deteriorated. This was reported by his brother Nasimi Mammadli. According to him, his brother’s treatment has been discontinued.

“The course of treatment prescribed by the doctor has ended, and a new one has not started. Alasgar’s tests were taken 10 days ago, but he has not been informed of the results, so he cannot start a new course of treatment. Alekser was promised to undergo a biopsy, and they even asked him where he wanted to take this test, but nothing has been done,” Nasimi Mammadli said.

“Today we talked to Alasgar on the phone. His voice has noticeably changed. The reason is a thyroid tumor. Apparently, due to the tumor’s enlargement, it puts pressure on the vocal cords. And there have been no examination results for three weeks,” wrote Gunay Mammadli, Alasgar Mammadli’s wife, on social media.

There is suspicion that Alasgar Mammadli has cancer.

On April 26, Alasgar Mammadli was examined at the Ministry of Internal Affairs hospital, and blood tests were taken. Then he was returned to the pre-trial detention center. Neither Mammadli nor his lawyer were informed of the examination results.

He was arrested in early March 2024 right in front of the clinic where he was supposed to undergo a biopsy to diagnose a thyroid tumor.

On March 8, the media law expert was arrested for four months on charges of violating Article 206.3.2 (smuggling by prior conspiracy) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan. Since then, despite numerous appeals to the penitentiary service, the biopsy has still not been performed.

“Ruslan Izzetli has gallstones, posing a life-threatening risk”

Gunay Manaflı, the wife of Ruslan Izzetli, who was arrested in the same “Toplum TV case,” also stated that she is concerned about her husband’s health.

“The results of blood tests taken from Ruslan Izzetli in pre-trial detention have finally become known. According to the analysis, he has elevated sugar and cholesterol levels. There are other problems as well. He had diabetes before and was treated for it. It seems that the disease is progressing again. The doctor I showed the test results to said that if he is not treated, this could lead to vascular occlusion and a heart attack in the future. He also said that an abdominal ultrasound and a heart examination are necessary.

Gallstones also pose a life-threatening risk. They themselves confirmed the presence of stones.

By keeping sick people hostage, you are creating additional health problems for them! I demand immediate release!” she wrote on social media.

On March 6, seven representatives of Toplum TV, the Institute of Democratic Initiatives, and the political platform “III Republic” were detained. Five of them were remanded in custody, while the other two were released under police supervision. A couple of days later, Alasgar Mammadli and Ruslan Izzetli were also arrested in the same case. They are all accused under Article 206.3.2 (smuggling by a group of persons by prior conspiracy) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan. This charge carries a prison sentence of five to eight years.

The UN Committee Against Torture is concerned about the situation in Azerbaijan

The UN Committee Against Torture, after analyzing the activities of six member states in its latest session, including Austria, Azerbaijan, Finland, Honduras, Liechtenstein, and North Macedonia, published its findings.

According to the Committee, its conclusions include key issues and recommendations regarding the implementation of the Convention against Torture and other Cruel, Inhuman, or Degrading Treatment or Punishment in each of the listed countries.

Concerning Azerbaijan, the report expresses concern over reports that human rights defenders and journalists in the country continue to face physical and judicial pressure, and in some cases, torture and cruel treatment.

“The Committee expressed concern about the shrinking civil space in the country and reminded that a free and independent civil society is key to preventing torture and cruel treatment. The Committee called on the State party to ensure favorable conditions for human rights defenders and journalists to carry out their work without threats, repression, violence, or other forms of persecution,” the information states.

Typically, official Baku does not accept international criticism and considers it biased. The country’s leaders assert that fundamental freedoms are fully guaranteed, and people are persecuted for specific violations of the law.