fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia
Georgia

In Georgia, top officials' salaries will rise 'to prevent corruption'

messenger vk-black email copy print

Top officials’ salaries rise In Georgia

From 2025, salaries for Georgia‘s prime minister, all ministers, and the president will increase. The ruling party “Georgian Dream” has already introduced a bill for relevant amendments to the law in parliament.

Prime minister Irakli Kobakhidze explained this by saying that “to prevent corruption in public service, salaries must be rational.”

The “Georgian Dream” project proposes specific salary multipliers, significantly increasing top officials’ salaries.

The highest multipliers are set for the president and prime minister.

  • Their salaries will be the same: 160,000 GEL (about $28,000) a year.
  • The president’s salary will more than double by 75,000 GEL (about $28,000).
  • The prime minister’s salary will increase by almost 73%, adding 118,000 GEL (about $45,000) to his annual earnings.
  • Ministers’ salaries will on average double by 50,000-70,000 GEL (about $20,000-$26,000), amounting to an average of 136,000 GEL (about $50,000).

This change will not affect the current president Zurabishvili, as the decision will take effect after the elections.

Prime minister on “combating temptations”

To lessen a person’s temptations, you have to lower their chances. This means providing fair wages, especially to top officials. There’s always going to be speculation around these issues, but what’s important is that the government sets the right standards to prevent corruption,” stated prime minister Irakli Kobakhidze.

Most read

1

Top stories in Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia from 26 February-1 March, 2024

2

"Ultimatum to Aliyev": Opinions from Yerevan on the European Parliament's report

3

"Talking about LGBT propaganda in Georgia is as absurd as the idea of dragging us into war." Comment

4

Anti-LGBT law in Georgia: the ruling party against "pseudo-liberal propaganda"

5

"Don't tease Russia": Analysts on the small steps policy of the Armenian authorities

6

War in the South Caucasus: who is for, and who is against? A view from Baku

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews