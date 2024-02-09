

Corruption in the regions of Georgia

According to the latest report from Transparency International-Georgia, corruption cases are increasing in Georgia’s regions and are becoming uncontrollable. Relevant structures either fail to react to these cases or do not inform the public about their interest in them.

The organization believes that the prevalence and magnitude of corruption create a sense that the enrichment of privileged individuals at the expense of the country’s people has been given a ‘green light.’

Transparency International has produced a corruption map that highlights companies connected to officials and the country’s de facto ruler, Bidzina Ivanishvili. Over the past decade, these companies have been awarded a total of GEL 2 billion 150 million (approximately $808.5 million) worth of significant contracts by public procurers in various regions of Georgia.”

Corruption map

● Procurements with indications of corruption are outlined by region as follows:

Achara: 736,469,823 GEL (approximately $277 million)

Kakheti: 421,000,000 GEL (approximately $158.3 million)

Samtskhe-Javakheti: 409,441,633 GEL (approximately $154 million)

Shida Kartli: 353,199,362 GEL (approximately $133 million)

Imereti: 131,994,071 GEL (approximately $49.6 million)

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti: 96,703,744 GEL (approximately $36.3 million)

● The corruption map reveals deputies of the country’s parliament who have effectively assumed roles akin to local “feudal lords,” including Anzor Bolkvadze and Viktor Japaridze, along with former deputies such as Iosif Makrakhidze, Enzel Mkoiani, and Jumber Izoria.

Mayors from various municipalities are also featured, including Vakhtang Gadelia of Senaki, Mamuka Tsotseria of Zugdidi, and former Akhaltsikhe Mayor Zaza Melikidze. Additionally, members of local councils and heads of various municipal services within City Hall are identified on the map.

● In addition to companies associated with officials and their family members, the document includes companies that are personally linked to Bidzina Ivanishvili and various clan groups.

● The so-called “Kakheti clan” includes the Serpentine company, which has received more than 254 million GEL [about $95.5 million] from state procurement over the past 10 years. Today the company is headed by former Deputy Secretary of the Crisis Management Council Giorgi Zedelashvili, who is close to former Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili.

● Dimitri Tateshvili’s company Aral implements Bidzina Ivanishvili’s projects in Abastumani; the company earned 363 million GEL [about $136.5 million] in revenue from state procurement alone .

● Giorgi Chkonia is a businessman close to the government and a major sponsor of the ruling Georgian Dream party. In 2011-2023, he received GEL 335,638,719 [about $126.2 million] as income from government procurement .

“The participation of these and other companies in major public procurement and their subsequent involvement in financing the ruling political force is creating a system of state capture and kleptocratic governance in the country.

We first offered the corruption map to the public before the 2021 local elections. At that time, the amount was GEL 665 million [about $250 million]. Over the past two years, the amount of alleged corruption purchases investigated by our regional offices has increased by almost one and a half billion GEL [about $564 million].

Thus, corruption cases are increasing in the regions of Georgia and becoming uncontrolled, as the relevant structures either do not respond to them at all or do not provide the public with information about their interest in these cases,” the TI study says.