fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia
Georgia

In 2023, Georgian deputies spent $750,000 on trips. Where did they go?

messenger vk-black email copy print

travel expenses of Georgian deputies

In 2023, the travel expenses of Georgian deputies totaled approximately two million lari [about $752,000]. This information was published by the non-governmental organization Waste Detector. According to the organization’s data, the total amount spent on business trips by deputies in 2023 significantly exceeds the similar indicator for 2022. In particular, in 2023, foreign trips of deputies cost a total of 1,849,239 lari [about $695,000], and domestic trips amounted to 90,510 lari [about $34,000].

In addition to visits to European countries, members of the ruling team in 2023 made business trips to the United Arab Emirates, the USA, Morocco, Kazakhstan, Bahrain, Uzbekistan, Canada, Chile, Uruguay, Israel, Indonesia, Japan, Vietnam, Angola, China, and Argentina.

According to the Waste Detector report, the most expensive trip in 2023 was the visit of parliament speaker Shalva Papuashvili to Angola, which cost 18,973 lari [about $7,000].

The trips of representatives of the ruling team, Nikoloz Samkharadze and Salome Kurasbediani, who were likely in Angola with Papuashvili, cost a total of 33,844 lari [about $13,000].

Additionally, Nikoloz Samkharadze spent 14,774 lari [about $5,500] on a visit to Chile and Uruguay.

Most read

1

Soft power: China's spheres of influence in Armenia. Analysis and human stories

2

Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, summary. Live

3

"Armenia needs to sign a trilateral agreement with France and India." Opinion

4

"Ultimatum to Aliyev": Opinions from Yerevan on the European Parliament's report

5

"Don't tease Russia": Analysts on the small steps policy of the Armenian authorities

6

War in the South Caucasus: who is for, and who is against? A view from Baku

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews