Karabakh conflict
Karabakh conflict

The Last War in Nagorno-Karabakh. One family's story

The story of a family who fled NK

After the hostilities in September 2023, all Armenians left Nagorno-Karabakh as soon as Azerbaijan unblocked the Lachin corridor. Tatev Mikayelyan, one of the residents of the village of Nerkin Sznek (Ashagi Yemishchan, as it is called by Azerbaijanis) tells the story of her family. Her relatives and fellow villagers fled Sznek through gorges and forests to escape. After a 9-month blockade, there was no gasoline in the village to leave by car.

Tatev also talks about distrust of Russian peacekeepers who have failed to fulfill their obligations to protect the population. He thinks that the more than 100,000 Armenians who left for Armenia after the war could return to their homeland only if their safety is guaranteed by an international contingent.

Home page photo: Siranush Sargsyan

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

