Armenian government assistance to those displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh

Social assistance to migrants from NK

Armenians who left their homeland after the September 19 hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh are being given a one-time aid of 100,000 drams ($250) by the Armenian government. Most of the arrivals – 95,200 people – have already received the amount.

The Cabinet of Ministers decided to expand the list of beneficiaries of this social assistance program. Not only those 100,625 people who moved to Armenia after September 24, when Azerbaijan unblocked the Lachin corridor, but also those who were there before the outbreak of hostilities on September 19-20 will receive it — mainly those who went to Armenia for study or medical treatment.

Who else can get help

According to the new government decision, the beneficiaries of the program will also be those who

moved to Armenia after the closure of the Lachin corridor with the assistance of the International Committee of the Red Cross and were registered by the Syunik marz administration and Yerevan Municipality,

received a referral from the medical organizations of Nagorno-Karabakh and in any period from December 1, 2022 to September 19, 2023 were treated in the hospitals of Armenia,

arrived from Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia to participate in sports, educational or other events, as well as students of higher, secondary and general education institutions of Nagorno-Karabakh who were in Armenia as of December 12, 2022,

moved from Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia to study after December 12, 2022.

An application for assistance for minors can be submitted by parents or guardians.

Rent and utilities will be reimbursed for 6 months

Compensation of 40,000 drams ($100) is allocated to all newcomers for rent, as well as 10,000 drams ($25) for utilities. According to the data of the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, 41,611 people have already received the payments.

Compensation for rent is not provided for those who own real estate in Armenia.

“But they can receive 10 thousand drams intended for payment of public utilities,” the ministry says.

For the implementation of this program, at the last government session it was decided to allocate an additional 1.5 billion drams ($3,750,000) from the reserve fund.

Provision of food and other goods

On October 26, the government also adopted a decision on providing food and non-food items to those arriving in Armenia.

An additional amount of 1.1 billion drams ($2,757,500) will be transferred from the reserve fund to the governors’ offices in general.

About 80,000 NK residents have settled in hotels in Armenia

This was announced by the Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Gnel Sanosyan a day ago. He assured that his department knows who and where they are, as well as is aware of all the needs and problems.

“Only in the first days, people were settled in some common places. One of them was Artashat sort school, where no one is already there. By and large, people are mostly settled in individual houses and apartments,” Sanosyan said.

According to the Minister, about 5,000 people live in hotels at the moment. In the premises adapted for general accommodation, 1400 people are now staying.

After receiving assistance, including the rent compensation program, more than 3,000 people have moved from hotels to rented apartments.

According to official information, 3000 out of more than 100,000 people who moved from NK have already left Armenia.

Follow us – Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Social assistance to migrants from NK