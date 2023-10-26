fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Armenia
Armenia

Armenian government assistance to those displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh

messenger vk-black email copy print

Social assistance to migrants from NK

Armenians who left their homeland after the September 19 hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh are being given a one-time aid of 100,000 drams ($250) by the Armenian government. Most of the arrivals – 95,200 people – have already received the amount.

The Cabinet of Ministers decided to expand the list of beneficiaries of this social assistance program. Not only those 100,625 people who moved to Armenia after September 24, when Azerbaijan unblocked the Lachin corridor, but also those who were there before the outbreak of hostilities on September 19-20 will receive it — mainly those who went to Armenia for study or medical treatment.

Who else can get help

According to the new government decision, the beneficiaries of the program will also be those who

  • moved to Armenia after the closure of the Lachin corridor with the assistance of the International Committee of the Red Cross and were registered by the Syunik marz administration and Yerevan Municipality,
  • received a referral from the medical organizations of Nagorno-Karabakh and in any period from December 1, 2022 to September 19, 2023 were treated in the hospitals of Armenia,
  • arrived from Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia to participate in sports, educational or other events, as well as students of higher, secondary and general education institutions of Nagorno-Karabakh who were in Armenia as of December 12, 2022,
  • moved from Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia to study after December 12, 2022.

An application for assistance for minors can be submitted by parents or guardians.

Rent and utilities will be reimbursed for 6 months

Compensation of 40,000 drams ($100) is allocated to all newcomers for rent, as well as 10,000 drams ($25) for utilities. According to the data of the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, 41,611 people have already received the payments.

Compensation for rent is not provided for those who own real estate in Armenia.

“But they can receive 10 thousand drams intended for payment of public utilities,” the ministry says.

For the implementation of this program, at the last government session it was decided to allocate an additional 1.5 billion drams ($3,750,000) from the reserve fund.

Provision of food and other goods

On October 26, the government also adopted a decision on providing food and non-food items to those arriving in Armenia.

An additional amount of 1.1 billion drams ($2,757,500) will be transferred from the reserve fund to the governors’ offices in general.

About 80,000 NK residents have settled in hotels in Armenia

This was announced by the Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Gnel Sanosyan a day ago. He assured that his department knows who and where they are, as well as is aware of all the needs and problems.

“Only in the first days, people were settled in some common places. One of them was Artashat sort school, where no one is already there. By and large, people are mostly settled in individual houses and apartments,” Sanosyan said.

According to the Minister, about 5,000 people live in hotels at the moment. In the premises adapted for general accommodation, 1400 people are now staying.

After receiving assistance, including the rent compensation program, more than 3,000 people have moved from hotels to rented apartments.

According to official information, 3000 out of more than 100,000 people who moved from NK have already left Armenia.

Follow us Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Social assistance to migrants from NK

Most read

1

Turkish and Azerbaijani Armed Forces exercises near Armenia's borders. Is a new escalation possible?

2

Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, summary.Live

3

Zelensky confirms Ukraine will attack Russian military vessels in Abkhazia

4

Meeting in "3+3" format. Opinion from Yerevan: "There are risks, no benefits"

5

Why Georgia does refuse to participate in the 3+3 talks? Opinion from Baku

6

Insults against Pashinyan on "Channel One". Will Russian channels be taken off the air?

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews