Politics in Abkhazia
Politics in Abkhazia

The president and the trout farm: Abkhazian opposition leader on the authorities' loss of legitimacy

Abkhazia: oppositionist Ardzinba accuses president

The leader of the opposition in Abkhazia, Adgur Ardzinba, has said that President Aslan Bzhaniya has lost his legitimacy, largely over an agreement on transferring a state mansion and 184 hectares of land in Pitsunda to Russia, concluded in private without input from the public.

In an interview with the Respublika Telegram channel, Ardzinba said that the level of trust in the president has dropped significantly. The problem, in his opinion, is also that “instead of carrying out promised reforms, the authorities have concentrated on solving their own financial issues.”

Who profits from Abkhazia’s largest trout farm?

Ardzinba says the idea of denationalizing the largest trout farm in Abkhazia, on the Black River, and transferring it to private ownership is in the direct interest of the president’s family.

“This is known for certain, many in Abkhazia know about it. Does this increase the credibility of the president?,” Ardzinba asks.

“They ate up $850 million in aid from Russia”

According to the opposition leader, from 2010 to 2014, Abkhazia received $850 million in no strings attached aid from Russia.

“These people in power led Abkhazia back then. They squandered an historic chance to get ahead. They also drove us into debt, which we will pay until the middle of the 21st century,” Ardzinba declared.

“Security is not only from Russia, but our own readiness”

President Bzhaniya was also criticized for saying that many of the social, economic, and security problems which Abkhazia faces cannot be solved without support from Russia.

“When the president says there is nothing we can do, he is not really lying. Aslan Bzhania and his team really can’t do anything. But saying what they cannot do and what the Abkhaz people cannot do are two different things.

“If you just repeat what other politicians before you said, if you do not believe in your own strength and in your people, then you should not be in charge.

“There’s no point in projecting your own self-doubt onto your people. The Abkhaz people are quite strong, despite their small number. We have always coped with huge tasks,” Ardzbinda maintained.

Terms, place names, opinions and ideas suggested by the author of the publication are their own and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and ideas of JAMnews or its employees. JAMnews reserves the right to remove comments on posts deemed offensive, threatening, violent, or otherwise ethically unacceptable.

